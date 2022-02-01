2B Boys Basketball Roundup: Toledo lets its seniors shine in win over Stevenson

TOLEDO — The Toledo boys basketball team came back home and earned a much-needed league win, beating Stevenson 56-21 on senior night.

With the Riverhawks leading large at halftime, Grady Fallon took the chance to get his seniors on the bench their time. Carson Olmstead had started as usual, and put in eight of his 10 points in the first half down low. But in the third, Wyatt Neff got on the court and hit a pair of shots, and Mason Miller entered and got a bucket of his own. That left one senior remaining: team manager Chris Morales, who Fallon elevated to the roster for the night.

“The whole crowd was cheering for him, trying to get me to put him in,” Fallon said. “I was looking at the clock, trying to get my regular guys in (first) but then it was time and the place cheered for him every time he touched the ball for him, like ‘Shoot it!’”

Morales got up a pair of shots that came up just short, but with the clock ticking under 30 seconds, he got one more chance and made the most of it.

“He did a little step-back, one-dribble, and made a 3-pointer, and everybody was cheering for him,” Fallon said. “It was like a ‘Rudy’ moment; it was so cool. The whole crowd was rooting for him, and the team was being so selfless. They didn’t care about their own stuff, they just wanted him to have a great moment, and he did.”

Jake Cournyer and Rogan Stanley shared the Toledo team lead with 12 points, the former doing so on four 3-pointers. At the end of the night, 10 Riverhawks had made their way into the scoring column.

Stevenson, meanwhile, had little luck whatsoever getting anything done offensively. The Bulldogs managed six points in the second quarter and just five in the other three, connecting on just eight field goals all night long.

Toledo dropped 19 points in the first quarter and led 34-11 at halftime, already having scored enough points to win.

Coming off a tough one-point loss to Wahkiakum, Fallon saw a lot more go right Tuesday, trying to build momentum for a cinderella run at the district tournament.

“We lost last night on a defensive collapse, where we didn’t hedge and they got behind a screen and made a three,” he said. “So we tried to clean those up a little bit and be more solid on defense. It really doesn’t matter how much you can score if you can’t stop anybody, especially where we’re sitting in league. You’ve got to make somebody better than you have a bad night offensively.”

Toledo (13-7, 3-6 league) will get an early chance to surprise the 2B world, ending its regular season at Napavine on Thursday.

Wahkiakum loses to Adna, focuses on the positives

CATHLAMET — The Wahkiakum boys basketball team got to take a shot at a side above it in the C2BL standings, and while Adna rode out 60-51 winners Tuesday, the Mules found a lot to like on reflection.

“That was a loss, but going into Districts, this game and the Napavine game that we had the other night are games that show we’re a dangerous team going into Districts,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “We just have to stay positive and take those little wins and some tough losses and move on.”

The Mules blitzed their guests — currently third in the C2BL behind Kalama and Napavine — early, running out to a 24-12 lead behind four 3-pointers and six early points in the paint from Titan Niemela.

Niemela went on to lead the Mules with 16 points, going 6 for 7 from the field.

“It’s nice to have some points in the paint and have a couple guys step up,” Souvenir said. “Titan had a good game, and Dom (Curl). We’ve missed both of them.”

In the second quarter, Adna switched to a 1-3-1 defense, and the change immediately affected Wahkiakum’s long-range attack. With the Mules’ threes no longer falling at the same clip, the Pirates cut the deficit to just one point at halftime, and took the lead in the third quarter.

The Mules came back to tie the game at 49-49 late and had a chance to go ahead, but missed their shot and allowed a three-point play at the other end of the floor, putting Adna ahead for good and letting the guests seal the game at the free-throw line.

Zakk Carlson scored 11 points for Wahkiakum, while Brodie Avalon added 10.

Wahkiakum (9-7, 4-4 league) is slated to finish its regular season at Morton-White Pass on Thursday.

