2B Boys Basketball Roundup: Toledo doubles up Vikings in dam country

MOSSYROCK — It was double the pleasure, double the fun for the Riverhawks on Friday as they headed upriver and paddled the Vikings by a score of 60-30 in a non-league boys basketball contest.

Jake Cournyer led Toledo with 16 points and five rebounds, but it was Carson Olmstead that got the biggest rise out of the Riverhawks' faithful that made the short trek east for the rivalry game.

“He got a breakaway dunk tonight, his first one ever,” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said. “He went right down the key… I was not expecting it at all. It got our crowd going, that’s for sure.”

Fallon noted that the senior Olmstead has added a layer of muscle to all the sinew on his 6-foot five-inch frame and it’s paying dividends. Against the Vikings the Toledo center notched 10 points, three assists and tied for the team lead in rebounds with seven.

“He rebounds hard and he’s always got to guard the biggest guy,” Fallon said.

Olmstead’s brother Carson, a springy junior, also pulled down seven boards to go with five points and three assists.

Carson Gould nine points, eight rebounds and three steals in the win. Rayder Stemkoski was the primary irritating agent for the Riverhawks’ defense, swiping four steals in the game to go with five points.

“He got a couple of those last night. He got a couple of those tonight and he’s just got a knack for the ball,” Fallon said of Stemkoski’s thievery. “He’s finding a role.”

Toledo (5-1) is set to host Rochester on Monday.

