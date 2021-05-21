2B Boys Basketball roundup: Toledo beats NWC in OT

Right out of the gate, an offensive miscommunication by NWC led to a turnover, and one long pass was all it took to get the hosts and easy layup. A possession later, the Wolverines did it again, and suddenly, Toledo was up by four.

From there on out, it was a hold-on job for the hosts, who converted three free throws and did just enough to win by two.

Carlo Arceo-Hansen was just about the only player to find success offensively early, and ended the game with a team-high 25 points, six steals, two assists, and two blocks.

“He was steady,” Fallon said. “Jeez, we had nine points in the first quarter, and 18 in the first half, like holy smokes. And he had 10 of those 18.”

Jesse Towns added eight points, and Jake Cournyer scored seven — including four in the extra period.

But for the majority of the game, Toledo struggled to put the ball in the basket. The hosts scored nine points in each of the first two quarters, bounced up to 17 in the third, then regressed back to 10 in the fourth.