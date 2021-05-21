2B Boys Basketball roundup: Toledo beats NWC in OT

TOLEDO — As coach Grady Fallon described it, it was not exactly the prettiest performance Friday. But an ugly win is better than a beautiful loss, and that’s exactly what the Toledo boys basketball team got, taking down Northwest Christian 54-52 in overtime Friday evening.
“I’ll take it, for sure,” Fallon said.
Toledo did not have its best offensive performance of the year by a long shot, but took advantage of a couple of gift-wrapped chances from its visitors.
With the Wolverines leading by a point deep into the fourth quarter, Toledo turned the ball over. Instead of slowing the game down and burning clock, NWC went for the backbreaker, putting up a 3-pointer in transition that would have made it a two-possession game. The shot missed, Toledo collected the rebound and got out on the front foot, pushing the pace to convert a fastbreak layup.
“That turned the tide,” Fallon said. “They should have been in a situation where we’d have to foul them, but they shot it, we got the rebound, and scored.”
Eventually, the sides wound up headed to overtime, and Fallon got the chance to get one last word in to his players at the break following the end of regulation.
“I was like, ‘You guys are lucky to be in this situation. Now, as bad as we played, as bad as we shot, we just have to play well for four minutes, that’s it,’” he said. “And they did.”
Right out of the gate, an offensive miscommunication by NWC led to a turnover, and one long pass was all it took to get the hosts and easy layup. A possession later, the Wolverines did it again, and suddenly, Toledo was up by four.
From there on out, it was a hold-on job for the hosts, who converted three free throws and did just enough to win by two.
Carlo Arceo-Hansen was just about the only player to find success offensively early, and ended the game with a team-high 25 points, six steals, two assists, and two blocks.
“He was steady,” Fallon said. “Jeez, we had nine points in the first quarter, and 18 in the first half, like holy smokes. And he had 10 of those 18.”
Jesse Towns added eight points, and Jake Cournyer scored seven — including four in the extra period.
But for the majority of the game, Toledo struggled to put the ball in the basket. The hosts scored nine points in each of the first two quarters, bounced up to 17 in the third, then regressed back to 10 in the fourth.
“We got some decent looks, but we also had some off-balance shots and some turnovers, some bonehead plays that down the stretch, you want those plays back,” Fallon said. “It’s not a big deal at the time, but if you had six or seven or eight of them, you wish you had those when it’s in overtime.”
The result makes Toledo 2-0 on the season in overtime games, after its win over Rainier in the added four minutes to open the season.
Toledo (6-1) is scheduled to make the trip to Winlock next Wednesday.
Ducks take down Tigers
TOUTLE — The Toutle Lake boys basketball team needed eight minutes to get going, but the remaining 24 were more than enough to pull away from Napavine and earn a 71-57 Central 2B League win Friday.
“They’re a handful,” said Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson. “I thought our guys battled the whole game. Every guy competed.”
A game after playing from behind nearly the whole way against Morton-White Pass, the Ducks found themselves down after managing just eight points in the first quarter. After that, Toutle Lake scored at least 20 in each of the next three, hitting its stride fast.
“We didn’t shoot it real well, and we were a little out of sync offensively in the first quarter,” Swanson said. “Then I thought we settled down a bit, slowed down offensively, and executed better on the offensive end. Started knocking some shots down, and the rest of the way was good offensively.”
Once it was going right on the offensive end, the Ducks took advantage of a balanced attack. Ryder Moss led the way with 18 points and six rebounds. Right behind him was Connor Cox, who put up 17 points. Together, Cox and Moss combined for six three-pointers.
“Those two guys had the best games they’ve played,” Swanson said.
Behind that pair, Zach Swanson pitched in 16 points, along with four assists and three steals.
Down low, John Nicholson scored 12 points of his own, and spent the rest of his night on the other end doing his best to keep Napavine big man Keith Olson quiet.
“John had a great night from the floor shooting, and defensively,” coach Swanson said.
Following its rough first quarter, Toutle Lake bounced back to take a 29-22 lead into halftime, and built the lead up to 15 points after the third quarter.
Next up, Toutle Lake (6-1) is slated to host Northwest Christian on Tuesday.
Kalama beats Winlock with strong third quarter
KALAMA — The Kalama boys basketball team pulled away from Winlock out of halftime, turning a two-point lead after two quarters into an 18-point one after three in a 70-53 C2BL win.
Dylan Mills led Kalama in scoring and on the glass, finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds. Right behind him came Jackson Esary, wrapping up his effort with 17 points and six points. Jack Doerty pitched in 15 points, Brady Burns added eight and four assists, and Ryan Cooney went to work down low with four points and five boards.
Nolan Swofford, back on the court after missing time with an ankle injury, racked up 18 points, and Landon Tiemens added 18 of his own to lead the Cardinals.
Kalama jumped out to a 17-13 lead after the first quarter, but Winlock snapped right back, turning its own 17-point quarter to go into the break down just 32-30.
In the third quarter, Kalama pushed its lead for good, outscoring Winlock 22-6 to go ahead 54-36, before playing the Cardinals nearly even in the fourth.
Kalama was scheduled to make the long trip south to Stevenson on Saturday, while Winlock is set to get a rivalry matchup against Toledo at home on Wednesday.