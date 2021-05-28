2B Boys Basketball roundup: Moss notches triple-double, Ducks dominate Cardinals

With the win, Toutle Lake (8-1) keeps pace at the top of the Central 2B League table. The Ducks will have to defend their pole position next week, taking on third-place Toledo on Wednesday before wrapping up its regular season Thursday against Kalama, with whom it’s currently tied for first.

Meanwhile Winlock (3-7) is slated to face Napavine next Wednesday.

Mules can’t come all the way back

MORTON — The Wahkikaum boys basketball team couldn’t handle Morton-White Pass’ evenly-distributed scoring, and even dropping 31 points in the fourth quarter wasn’t enough for the Mules in an 85-71 loss.

Jake Leitz led Wahkiakum with 35 points on 15-of-24 shooting from the field, while Brodie Avalon added 16 and Brody Carlson scored nine.

But on the other side of the court, five separate Timberwolves finished in double-figures, led by Carter Dantinne’s 20.

MWP reached 20 points in all four quarters, as Wahkiakum went into halftime down 15 and exited the third quarter trailing by 24 shooting 18% from three-point range.