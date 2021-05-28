2B Boys Basketball roundup: Moss notches triple-double, Ducks dominate Cardinals

TOUTLE — Three separate Ducks finished in double figures in the Toutle Lake boys basketball team’s 74-28 win over Winlock on Friday, but the day belonged to Ryder Moss.
The senior put up 11 points on a couple 3-pointers and a handful of drives. On the glass, he led the way with 10 rebounds.
But it was Moss’ defense that would put the emphasis and punctuation on his performance, where 10 steals gave him his first career triple-double, and the first for Toutle Lake in, well… that’s a good question.
“It’s been awhile since we’ve had one,” said Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson. “Ten steals, that’s pretty darn impressive on the defensive end.”
Zach Swanson and Connor Cox shared the team lead for the Ducks with 17 points apiece, outscoring the visiting Cardinals just the two of them.
Landon Tiemens led Winlock with 12 points, while Joe Welch added six.
Toutle Lake came out strong in the first quarter, throwing out a full-court press that harried the Cardinals into turnovers and held them to just seven points.
“Defensively, we started out really solid in the first quarter, and did some really nice stuff throughout the game,” Swanson said.
The defensive trend continued as the game went on; Winlock stayed under 10 points in all four quarters, while Toutle Lake poured it on offensively, going up by 40 after three quarters.
With the win, Toutle Lake (8-1) keeps pace at the top of the Central 2B League table. The Ducks will have to defend their pole position next week, taking on third-place Toledo on Wednesday before wrapping up its regular season Thursday against Kalama, with whom it’s currently tied for first.
Meanwhile Winlock (3-7) is slated to face Napavine next Wednesday.
Mules can’t come all the way back
MORTON — The Wahkikaum boys basketball team couldn’t handle Morton-White Pass’ evenly-distributed scoring, and even dropping 31 points in the fourth quarter wasn’t enough for the Mules in an 85-71 loss.
Jake Leitz led Wahkiakum with 35 points on 15-of-24 shooting from the field, while Brodie Avalon added 16 and Brody Carlson scored nine.
But on the other side of the court, five separate Timberwolves finished in double-figures, led by Carter Dantinne’s 20.
MWP reached 20 points in all four quarters, as Wahkiakum went into halftime down 15 and exited the third quarter trailing by 24 shooting 18% from three-point range.
The Mules threw everything they had at the fourth, and suddenly the bucket opened up. Leitz scored 14 points, and Wahkiakum went 5-for-11 from distance to put up 31 points in the final quarter alone. But MWP didn’t slow down itself, and all the Mules got for their troubles with a deficit at the final buzzer 10 points closer than it had been.