2B Boys Basketball roundup: Kalama sets tone early, downs Wahkiakum

KALAMA — The Chinooks made their presence felt from the very start. Kalama controlled both sides of the floor in the first half as they rolled to a 71-51 Central 2B League win over Wahkiakum on Wednesday.

“I thought we played our best half of the year in the first half,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said. “Scoring 49 points, I thought we were pretty efficient on offense…I’m just pretty proud of the way we started the game.”

The Chinooks got an early spark from Kaden Stariha, who came off the bench and quickly hit multiple 3-pointers to get Kalama in a groove.

“He’s been nursing a sore ankle for the last week-and-a-half and he came in and hit three big threes in that first half to give us some separation,” Armstrong said.

Stariha’s spark helped Kalama put up 24 points in the first quarter, followed by 25 in the second to bury the Mules by the half. On defense, the Chinooks swarmed to the ball and held the Mules to 23 first-half points, highlighted by a seven-point first quarter. The effort drew praise from Wahkiakum’s head man Todd Souvenir.

“They’re definitely very physical, they’re really good on the defensive end and they kind of jumped on us and definitely hit us in the mouth and we didn’t react very well,” Souvenir said. “We played on our heels for the rest of the game.”

Kalama’s high-scoring offense worked through Jackson Esary as per usual as he tallied a game-high 22 points while moving the ball around for six assists. The Mules attempted to run a box-and-one on Esary at one point to slow him down, but his teammates like Stariha responded by knocking down their shots.

“It’s hard to box him when other guys are stepping up and hitting shots,” Armstrong said.

Stariha finished with 11 points, which were matched by Jack Doerty as he put up 11 of his own. Max Cox added 12 points and Nate Meyer finished with 10 points. Meyer also put together a strong performance on the glass with 16 rebounds to lead all players.

“The guys just played lights out defense for us today and our rebounding was spectacular, led by Nate Meyer,” Armstrong said.

Kyler Sause was a bright spot for the Mules, finishing with 19 points from the paint while helping fill the void left by Titan Niemela, who missed his second straight game.

“Kyler did a lot of good things throughout the whole game,” Souvenir said. “We were missing Titan again tonight so we needed that help inside.”

Brodie Avalon added 11 for Wahkiakum and Tanner Collupy finished with 9.

Kalama (11-1) has another tough conference game at home on Friday as Toutle Lake visits the hill.

The road for Wahkiakum (8-5) also doesn’t get easier as they host Napavine on Friday.

Toledo goes cold in loss to Rainier

RAINIER, WASH. — Toledo couldn’t remove the metaphorical lid on the hoop in time to make a comeback as the Riverhawks fell to Rainier (Wash.) 47-35 in Central 2B League play on Wednesday.

The Riverhawks were ice cold from the jump, sinking just two shots and totaling four points in the first quarter as they struggled to knock down open looks.

“Just couldn’t get it going offensively,” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said. “They played real tough D and just took us out of our rhythm a little bit.”

The Riverhawks put up 15 in the second to help pull within two at the half, but the Mountaineers shut them down once again in the second half while pulling away on the offensive end as Rainier’s Josh Meldrum led all scorers with 24 points.

“He seemed to knock down shots in the clutch and get to the free throw line,” Fallon said of Meldrum. “They were a little more patient on offense then we were. You could tell what they were trying to accomplish as opposed to us. We were trying to force things or make things happen rather than let the opportunities come to us.”

Jake Cournyer was the only Riverhawk in double figures with 14 points while Rogan Stanley added nine. With the shots not dropping, Fallon said his team couldn’t adjust and find other ways to score.

“When things don’t go your way, that’s when you have to figure out how to get to the free throw line and get some points that way, or offensive rebounds and put backs,” he said.

Additionally, Fallon said he felt as though his team was almost trying too hard as opposed to believing in their abilities.

“Sometimes you’ve got to relax and trust you teammates and trust your instincts as far as the time you put in the gym. You can’t wish every shot in, you’ve got to just play,” he said.

Toledo (11-4) doesn’t have much time to right the ship as they have another tough league matchup at Adna on Friday.

“You’ve got about a couple hours to wallow in whatever and lick your wounds and it’s time to gear up again,” Fallon said. “You can watch some film and dwell on this game, or you pick out a couple things and go to work tomorrow at practice.”

Adna blows out Winlock

ADNA — The Winlock boys basketball team’s fortunes didn’t get much brighter Wednesday, as the Cardinals fell in decisive fashion to Adna, 84-29 for their 15th straight loss to start the season.

Three Adna players finished in double figures, while no Cardinals cracked 10 points. Cole Fray-Parmantier and Isaac Ramirez led Winlock with eight apiece, while Chase Scofield had six.

The Pirates doubled up the Cardinals 16-8 after a quarter of play, then went on a 49-12 run over the middle two quarters.

Winlock stayed in single-digits all four periods.

The Cardinals (0-15) will get a week off before hosting C2BL-leading Kalama on Jan. 26.

