2B Boys Basketball Roundup: Kalama misfires in long delayed opener

RAINIER, Wash. — The Chinooks have been on the shelf since winning a State football championship nearly two weeks ago with COVID-19 quarantine protocols and lingering gridiron injuries further delaying what their title run had already postponed. On Tuesday, Kalama got their first shot to show their stuff on the court and the results left plenty of room to improve as it fell 60-36 to Rainier (Wash.) in Central 2B League boys basketball business.

Assistant coach Jon Schroeder was forced to take over clipboard duties for the week for Kalama with their head coach, Wes Armstrong, in the quarantine portal. While the result was not what the Chinook faithful have grown accustomed to, Schroeder saw plenty of raw material to work with.

“Proud of our guys tonight,” Schroeder said. “We have some adversity we’re dealing with right now with guys out due to injuries, and we’re without Coach Armstrong for the interim, so (I) was very happy with our efforts.”

The opening quarter was a free-for-all with Rainier running out to a 32-20 lead. Then the teams ran out of gas, combining for just seven points in the second quarter with Kalama trailing 35-24 at the break. Things didn’t get better for the Chinooks after their locker room chat as they scored just two points in the third quarter to seal their fate for the night.

“We don’t have our basketball legs under us yet, and looked it,” Schroeder noted. “Our shooting was a little Country Western for us tonight, slim pickins.”

Preston Armstrong was the only Chinook to break double digits, scoring 16 points.

Ian Sprouffske notched 16 points for the winners with Josh and Jake Meldrum adding nine points each.

Still, Schroeder believes that better days are just around the bend for the boys in black and orange.

“(We) played hard and together. The other stuff will all fall into place with a few more practices and games,” he said.

Kalama (0-1) is scheduled to host Onalaska on Thursday.

Fighting Ducks give Winlock whiplash

WINLOCK — Toutle Lake made the red birds’ heads spin Tuesday with a 72-40 drubbing in Central 2B League boys basketball action.

The Fighting Ducks jumped out to an 18-7 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, outscoring the Cardinals in every quarter save for the second when they were edged 14-13. The Ducks shot 47% from the field on the night while knocking down 15 of their 27 attempts from the charity stripe.

Zach Swanson led Toutle Lake with 30 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Hunter Lundquist added 11 points for the winner and Conner Cox pumped in 10 more.

Winlock was paced by Nolan Swofford’s 17 points with Cole Fray-Paramantier adding 11.

Toutle Lake (4-1, 2-1 league) will have the rest of the work week to reflect on the win before facing off with Adna at the Moda Center in Portland on Saturday.

Winlock (0-6) is set to host Rainier (Wash.) on Thursday.

