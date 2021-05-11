2B Boys Basketball roundup: Kalama comes back late, beats MWP in 3OT

MORTON — With the Kalama boys basketball team down seven points less than two minutes from the final buzzer, coach Wes Armstrong took a timeout and told his players the necessary roadmap was simple, and it started with three stops on defense.
In fact, the Kalama defense had done a decent job against Morton-White Pass all night long. The implicit extension of Armstrong’s directions was that he needed three more defensive stops and corresponding buckets on the other side of the floor, bucking the trend of a rough offensive night for the visitors.
Out of the timeout that’s exactly what happened. Kalama got a stop, and then it got points on the other end. Then it did it again, cutting the deficit to three points. One last defensive stand got the ball back, and with the clock ticking under five seconds, Jackson Esary rose up and let loose from long range, burying a three-pointer to send the game to overtime.
That ended up only being the start, but after three overtime periods, Kalama was heading back home with a dramatic 64-61 win in Central 2B League play.
“The way they responded out of a timeout and executed, I’m very pleased with that,” Armstrong said. “It was a very gritty win. When you’re struggling offensively and able to win on the defensive end, I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Kalama’s offensive struggles didn’t go away once the game left regulation. The Chinooks scored four points in the first overtime period, all on free throws. In the second, Kalama managed just one point before another clutch three-pointer late — this time by Ryan Cooney — tied it back up at 58-58.
In the third overtime, Brady Burns cut to the basket for a layup, and Esary hit two more free throws to give Kalama a three-point lead. The Timberwolves cut it down to one with a bucket, and then got a stop, but on their next possession, Nate Meyer came up with a steal and took it all the way back for a layup to re-extend the Kalama cushion to 64-61 at the last second.
Esary finished with 19 points to lead Kalama, but that came on a rough 5-for-24 night from the field, and his shooting woes were emblematic of general struggles for the Chinooks.
“Morton-White Pass was very well prepared,” Armstrong said. “Their gameplan was to make Jackson uncomfortable and let other guys step up and make some plays. They caused us some fits, both offensively and defensively. But the bottom line is, we just have to do a better job of taking care of the basketball.”
From the jump, both sides had rough times taking care of the basketball and hitting shots, but for most of the night, it looked like it would be the Timberwolves limiting the mistakes just a bit more, with Kalama racking up turnover after turnover.
“We got too unselfish,” Armstrong said. “We’re making that extra pass when we don’t really need to, and that’s when we’re getting in trouble.”
But while Kalama’s offense only managed seven points in the first quarter, its defense held MWP to just nine. Kalama trailed by four at halftime and just three at the end of the third quarter, before giving up a run to fall behind by seven late in regulation.
“We held them to one shot and caused a lot of turnovers ourselves,” Armstrong said. “We just didn’t make them pay when they turn the ball over.”
Just before it was too late, the Chinooks finally did start making the T-Wolves pay.
Jack Doerty had 10 points for Kalama, Burns added five points and five assists, and Dylan Mills had eight points and four steals.
Kalama (2-1) is scheduled to face Wahkiakum in Cathlamet on Thursday.
Toledo paints Mossyrock red
TOLEDO — The boys from Cheese Town had to bring it for four quarters in order to get over Mossyrock with a 56-49 non-league basketball victory on Monday.
Toledo took a six point lead in the first quarter but couldn’t extend their cushion any more before the intermission due to the high energy play of the Vikings. In particular, Mossyrocks’ Gunnar Mulligan proved to be a handful, scoring a game-high 21 points to keep the visitors close.
“I feel like they play hard and they have a little bit of chemistry,” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said.
In the second half, Fallon rotated Carlo Arceo-Hansen over to cover Mulligan and the tactic worked well enough to fend off the Vikings attempt at a comeback victory.
Arceo-Hansen was a jack of all trades for Toledo, again, leading the team in scoring while pulling down nine rebounds, dishing four assists, swiping two steals and posting one block.
“He had 21 (points) again and he had 21 against Wahkiakum the other night,” Fallon said. “He makes things happen. He can get by guys and then drop it for a dime. Our guys just didn’t convert on all of them.”
Freddy Fernandez fortified those efforts with 15 points, six rebounds and four steals for the winners. Carson Olmstead put himself in the middle of the action as well with six points and a team-high ten rebounds.
“I thought he might be our sleeper,” Fallon said of Olmstead. “He’s 6-foot five and he was up above guys and just grabbing rebounds.”
Toledo (2-1, 1-1 league) is set to host Onalaska on Tuesday before heading to Randle to play Morton-White Pass on Thursday.