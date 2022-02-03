2B Boys Basketball Roundup: Kalama caps perfect league run by cruising Loggers

ONALASKA — Thursday night was a win-win for the Kalama boys basketball team. The Chinooks dismantled Onalaska 75-34 to finish an undefeated run through the Central 2B League regular season, and they managed to leave Logger country without a hitch in their giddyup.

The basketball rendition of a heated C2BL football rivalry didn’t hit quite the same but the Chinooks aren’t complaining as they enter the 2B District IV tournament as healthy as they’ve been all season long.

“I’ll say that while knocking on wood. We’ve still got a couple of guys that we are testing out each and every day to make sure they’re good to go,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said.

After overcoming a handful of turnovers early on Kalama jumped out to a 22-11 lead by the end of the first quarter. From there they held the Loggers to no more than eight points in any quarter the rest of the way in order to keep the momentum squarely on their side.

Parker Esary scored a game-high 30 points to go with four steals to lead the Chinooks. Nate Meyer added eight points and a game-high 16 rebounds.

“This was Nate’s first game back in a week and he was just off a double-double,” Armstrong said. “If he had played the fourth quarter he would have had it, and probably twenty rebounds. There was one possession where he had five offensive boards."

Preston Amrstrong added ten points and eight rebounds for the winning side, while Jack Doerty scored seven points and dished six assists.

“This group of young men just likes to win. They’ll do whatever it takes to win and they like playing together,” Armstrong said. “Our first goal was to win the league title and then hopefully defend our District title, and then we’ll go from there.”

Kalama (14-1, 10-0 league) will open Districts with a rematch at home against Onalaska on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Tigers torch Toledo in regular season finale

NAPAVINE — The Riverhawks will have to wait until tournament time to get their steamboat pointed in the right direction following a 65-28 loss to Napavine in their final C2BL boys basketball game of the season.

The Tigers had Toledo on the run from the start, holding the Riverhawks to just three points in the first quarter and five in the second on the way to a 44-9 lead at the intermission.

James Grose scored a game-high 16 points to lead Napavine and Keith Olson added 10 more.

Toledo was able to shave one point off of their sizable deficit in the third quarter, but by then Napavine was resting its starters and looking ahead to the start of the District tournament on Saturday.

Jake Cournyer led Toledo with eight points and Rayder Stemkoski added six. Conner Olmstead finished with just two points but added three steals and two blocks to his statline. Kaven Winters scored four points to go with a team-high six rebounds in the loss.

Toledo (13-8, 3-7 league) finishes the regular season in eighth place in the C2BL. The Riverhawks will await the decisions of the seeding committee at a meeting Friday morning at Gee Cee’s Truck Stop to find out who, where and when they play in the first round of the District tournament on Saturday.

Mounties run over Winlock

RAINIER (Wash.) — Winlock couldn’t keep up with Rainier (Wash.) in C2BL play on Thursday night as the Mountaineers pulled away with a big second quarter to down the Cardinals 84-23.

Winlock was within five points at the end of the first, trailing 16-11, but Rainier took control in the second, breaking off a 28-8 run to take a 44-19 lead at the break.

Out of the locker room, the Cardinals couldn’t get much going on offense in the second half. They scored just four points the remainder of the game and failed to knock down a field goal the entire third quarter.

The Mountaineers came out of the half and dropped another 25 points

Chase Scofield and Isaac Ramirez both led the Cardinals in scoring with eight points each.

Rainier’s Ian Sprouffske led all scorers with 28 points.

Winlock (0-20, 0-10 league) was set to cap its season at home against South Bend at 7 p.m. on Friday in a non-league contest.

Mules fall at MWP

RANDLE — The Wahkiakum boys basketball team hung with Morton-White Pass for a quarter, but fell victim to a tough second period in a 65-41 loss Thursday in Central 2B League play.

After eight minutes, MWP led just 11-8. But the T-Wolves found their groove in the second quarter to put up 22 points and push the lead to double-digits at halftime, 33-21.

A 20-point third quarter for the hosts helped the Timberwolves get the gap up to as many as 28 before the Mules cut back into it a bit late in the fourth.

Hunter Hazen led MWP with 18 points. No Wahkiakum stats were reported.

Wahkiakum (9-8, 4-5 league) will learn its final seeding for sure once the C2BL committee meets Friday. The Mules currently sit in seventh in the league, a half game behind Toutle Lake and Rainer (Wash.) with one fewer game played.

