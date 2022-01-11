2B Boys Basketball Roundup: Hot start pushes Kalama past Morton-White Pass

MORTON — Kalama came out firing on offense to the tune of 27 first-quarter points to take down Morton-White Pass 64-51 in a Central 2B League showdown on Tuesday.

“We just went in there with a lot of confidence and we shot the ball really well in the first quarter and we did a really good job of distributing the ball to one another,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said.

Jackson Esary continued his stellar season with a full stat sheet, totaling 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Esary had the eyes of the Timberwolves' defense set on him, so the Chinooks needed others to contribute on offense.

“Morton-White Pass was very conscious of Jackson and he was getting triple-teamed,” Armstrong said. “Guys needed to step up and make shots and they did in the first quarter.”

Dylan Mills and Jack Doerty helped share the additional scoring load with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

“(Mills) played the entire 32 minutes,” Armstrong said. “He just played a great game for us on both ends of the court.”

The Chinooks had the unexpected task of slowing down 6-foot 7-inch Josh Salguero of the Timberwolves. The Chinooks hadn’t game planned for the towering center, so they had to adjust on the fly to hang on to the lead.

“We had no clue big Josh was going to be in there,” Armstrong said. “He’s going to be and absolute beast in this league once he gets his basketball legs underneath him.”

The Chinooks held Salguero, freshly reinstated following a transfer debacle, to just nine points on the block thanks to strong play from their own post players.

“It took every ounce of energy from our bigs to try to slow him down because once he gets position on you, you’re dead,” Armstrong said. “I thought Nate Meyer and Preston Armstrong — still fighting a bum ankle — did a really good job of trying to slow him down.”

The Chinooks couldn’t match that 27-points first quarter showing and the Timberwolves chipped away at the lead across the next two quarters, closing the gap to 51-48 entering the fourth. From there, the Chinooks locked in on defense and held MWP to just three points in the fourth.

“Going on the road and winning at Morton-White Pass in front of a really good crowd, it was a really good win for us,” Armstrong said. “We had to show a lot of guts down the stretch.”

Armstrong also noted that the team is settling in and learning how to play around and through Esary’s strong offensive output.

“The kids are starting to understand their roles,” he said. “Jackson knows that a lot of teams are paying a lot of attention to him and he did a really good job of distributing the ball today.”

Kalama (6-1) was set to get back on the road for another C2BL matchup with Toledo on Wednesday.

lwaco stays unbeaten with rout of North Beach

OCEAN SHORES — Ilwaco remained perfect on the year with a 74-52 road win over North Beach in Pacific 2B League play.

The Fisherman jumped out early on the Hyaks, totaling 48 first-half points to take a 26-point lead at the break as they coasted to the win in the second half.

Beckett Turner led the Fisherman with 26 of his game-high 33 points in the first half. Ilwaco’s 22 second quarter points matched North Beach’s output for the entire half. North Beach broke off 19 points in the third, but the Ilwaco lead was never threatened.

Jaden Turner added 14 points for Ilwaco and Kyle Morris added 11 in the win.

Ilwaco (7-0) is back on the road at South Bend on Thursday.

