2B Boys Basketball Roundup: Esary nets 34, 2B Kalama eclipses 3A Prairie

KALAMA — The last time Kalama coach Wes Armstrong was calling the shots on the Chinooks’ sideline was more than six months ago when his team was busy winning a District championship and then cutting down the nets. On Monday, following a fortnight delay to his 2021-22 coaching debut due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols, Armstrong’s Chinooks looked like the same sort of 2B juggernaut with 59-53 non-league boys basketball victory over Prairie, a 3A team three classifications their senior.

“It was a good win, a really good win,” Armstrong said. “It felt great to be back there on the bench with those guys.”

Just like last spring during the abbreviated basketball season, and then this fall during a State championship football season, Jackson Esary led Kalama to victory with 32 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

“Jackson’s Jackson and he’s starting to get his basketball legs back,” Armstrong said.

Even with the Herculean effort from their QB on the hardwood, Kalama needed all but ninety seconds of game time before they could claim a lead worth writing home about.

The Chinooks trailed by three points after one quarter and as many as eight at one point early on due to what Armstrong characterized as a “lack of energy.” At the intermission Kalama was looking up at the Falcons by a score of 27-24, but a couple of quick buckets out of halftime for the home team tied the game up.

And then the black and orange brigade flipped their defense into hyperdrive.

“We scored a quick bucket and then slapped on our press which caused a lot of chaos for them,” Armstrong said. “Defensively we just picked up up the intensity.”

A quarter and a half later it was the Chinooks who were holding an eight point lead and looking for a way to salt away the game with 1:30 remaining.

“I never felt comfortable with the lead because we missed some free throws down the stretch and made some stupid turnovers,” Armstrong said.

Max Cox added eight points for the winners. Preston Armstrong and Nate Meyer sank clutch free throws down the stretch to hold off the Falcons for good.

Meyer was key to the Kalama turnaround, scoring six points with a team-high 11 rebounds while playing rabid defense and earning floor burns for every 50/50 ball.

“Nate Meyer is just the energy guy,” Armstrong said. “He’s not going to go out there and score a bunch of buckets but he had 11 rebounds for us tonight and seven of those were offensive rebounds that kept our possession alive. His defense too…He’s kind of our glue guy right now.”

With their full team back on the bus and a couple of wins on the board, Kalama is already shaping up to be a serious contender in the 2B weight class. Fresh off his hiatus, Armstrong went out of his way to commend the team’s assistant coaches, Jon Schroeder and Tyler Yeoman, for keeping the bus rolling in the right direction even while he was away from the wheel.

“It was like we didn’t skip a beat,” Armstrong said. “We’re pretty much healthy now a lot quicker than we thought we’d be.”

Kalama (2-1) is scheduled to play at King’s Way Christian on Wednesday before heading to The Bush School on Thursday.

Mules blow out Mabton before the break

CATHLAMET — Brodie Avalon and Wahkiakum’s offense took what they wanted against Mabton on Monday night in a 77-49 non-league win in their last game of the 2021 calendar year.

“I thought tonight we did shoot a few threes and had some success there, but I thought we did a good job of getting in the paint and making an extra pass,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said.

Avalon led the offensive eruption with 32 points and added 10 rebounds for a double-double and worked the ball around to tally five assists in a well-rounded night for the junior guard. Avalon shot 8-for 11 from inside the 3-point line and connected on 4-of-10 shots from behind it. Avalon exemplified the Mules focus of penetrating the paint to draw extra defenders to free up teammates.

“We’ve really been focusing on playing as a team and moving the ball and not settling,” Souvenir said. “Figuring out how to get in the paint under control and balanced and see our teammates.”

The Mules jumped on top with a 23-point showing in the first quarter before coasting to a 40-23 lead at the half. Zakk Carlson was hot from long range early on, connecting on 4-of-6 3-pointers in the first half on his way to a 17-point showing.

The Vikings weren’t fazed by the halftime hole and came out and put together a run to pull within eight in the third quarter. But the Mules didn’t get flustered by the run as they scored the next 16 points to bury the Vikings for good.

“We got off to a good start and played with some passion. It was a fun up-and-down game,” Souvenir said. “We really moved the ball and trusted each other. Everybody did something positive tonight.”

Titan Niemela was challenged by his coaches to be a force in the paint, and he answered the call with 12 points on an effective 6-for-8 from the field.

Dominic Curl added eight points for the Mules and went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line in the process. Free throw shooting was another focus for the Mules, and Curl’s night paired with Avalon going 4-for-4 from the charity stripe was just what Souvenir wanted to see.

“His passion and what he does for us on and off the court is huge and him getting to the free-throw line and finishing those was a huge plus for us,” Souvenir said of Curl’s energetic performance.

Wahkiakum (4-4) now heads to the break, with their next game coming in the new year at home against Onalaska on Jan. 4. With the showing from tonight, Souvenir hopes its something his team can build on after the break.

“If we play as a team and we play with some passion and have some fun and keep improving, we’re going to be tough by the end of the season,” he said. “It was a good momentum game going into the break for sure.”

