2B Boys Basketball roundup: Ducks come up lame against Mountaineers

RAINIER, Wash. — The Fighting Ducks had just flown in from Toutle, and boy were their arms tired on Thursday, falling 65-51 to Rainier in a surprising turn of events on the Central 2B League boys basketball scene.

The old joke may have been fitting for a Toutle Lake team that struggled to get things going in the first half, but there aren’t many Ducks that will feel like laughing following their first loss of the season.

The Mountaineers jumped on the Ducks early, turning a four point advantage in the first quarter into a 37-22 lead at the half.

“They came out hot and we were a little flat and they played really well,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said as a matter of fact. “They are solid. Their JV’s are good and (their coach) is doing a good job coaching them.”

Ian Sprouffske led Rainier with 27 points. Curtis Keller turned in 14 more and Josh Meldrum added 11.

“The Sprouffske kid had 24 in the first half,’ Swanson said. “We did a poor job defensively on him. We didn’t take the ball out of his hands and let him shoot it too many times.”

Conversely, when Toutle Lake got open looks they had trouble knocking them down. A team that prides itself on balanced scoring still saw all seven of the usual suspects reach the scoring column but only one Duck broke double digits.

That lucky Duck was Zach Swanson who tallied a 29-point, 11-rebound double-double in the loss. Hunter Lundquist and James Jacques each added six points for Toutle Lake.

“Even he wasn’t very sharp, especially early on,” Coach Swanson said.

Toutle Lake (3-1) is scheduled to host Kalama on Saturday but that game was in doubt Thursday night due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols for the Chinooks.

Toledo wins low-scoring affair

TACOMA — Points stayed hard to come by up north for the Toledo boys basketball team, but the Riverhawks did more than enough on defense all night long in a 46-29 win over Sound Christian Academy on Thursday.

Toledo forced 16 turnovers across the night, led by three each by Jake Cournyer, Rogan Stanley, and Kaven Winters.

On the other end of the court, Cournyer led the Riverhawks with a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double. He was the only Toledo player to finish in double-figures and the only one to score in every quarter, but behind him, the rest of the roster pitched in points here and there to fill the score out.

Stanley scored eight points on a pair of 3-pointers and a pair of free throws. Conner Olmstead added eight points down low, while his older brother Carson scored six.

All told, every Toledo player who suited up save one found the bottom of the basket.

The Lions managed just seven points in the first quarter and six in the next two, going into the final period on just 19 points. For their part, the Riverhawks scored nine in the first, but found a rhythm in the second with 15, and led 24-13 at halftime.

Toledo (4-1) plays at Mossyrock on Friday.

Winlock nipped by Onalaska

ONALASKA — The Winlock boys basketball team dug itself a hole early and worked out of it, but ended up coming up just short against Onalaska, 56-54 on a last-second buzzer-beater.

After a quarter of play, the Loggers led by 10, 21-11. Eight minutes of gametime later, the Cardinals had flipped things on their head, winning the second quarter by seven points to go into halftime down by just three. Down the home stretch, Winlock got all the way out of the deficit and took a one-point lead into the final seconds, but Onalaska freshman Nick Rushton pulled up from long range to hit a 3-pointer that hit the twine just after the buzzer sounded to win.

Nolan Swofford put up his second big outing in a row in the losing effort, dropping 28 points to lead all scorers and adding a team-high seven rebounds.

Chase Scofield added nine points and Payton Sickles scored seven.

Winlock (0-5) will be back at home next Tuesday, hosting Toutle Lake.

