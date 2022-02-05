2B Boys District Basketball Roundup: Raymond runs away from Wahkiakum in District first round

RAYMOND —The Wahkiakum boys basketball team’s postseason run got off to a rough start, as the Mules fell 74-56 on Friday in the first round of the district tournament.

And it wasn’t the Seagulls’ biggest threat that did them in.

Coming in, the Mules’ focus was mainly on senior Tre Seydel, who just set Raymond’s career scoring record. But in the second quarter — which Wahkiakum entered trailing by just five — Seydel only managed two points. In his place, though, Skyler Hutson buried three 3-pointers and Deleak Hubbard put in seven points of his own, and the Seagulls blasted off for 25 points to get the gap to double-digits.

“Some of their other guys that we weren’t focused on hit some clutch shots, and they definitely got some momentum, and we were on our heels at that point,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said.

Seydel did end up with a game-high 25 points when it was all said and done.

Trailing the entire back half of the game, the Mules couldn’t manage to stem the flow. Wahkiakum turned it over 26 times, and Raymond got its lead out over 20 points heading to the fourth.

“We still had an opportunity there, but we just couldn’t consistently get stops and rebounds,” Souvenir said. “A lot of that was our turnovers. That’s two games in a row that offensively, being honest, we looked horrible.”

Zakk Carlson led Wahkiakum with 20 points. Brodie Avalon had 11, and also logged nine rebounds and five assists.

Dom Curl scored nine points, and Titan Niemela added eight points and six rebounds.

Wahkiakum will now have to survive to advance, facing Onalaska on Tuesday at Rochester High School.

Ducks take the long (only) way home after loss at Forks

FORKS — The Fighting Ducks came up a couple punches short of a comeback Saturday in a 71-66 loss to Forks in the opening round of the 2B District IV Tournament.

Forks used a 22 point second quarter to stake out a 33-30 lead at halftime and then put up 24 more in the third for a seven point lead heading into the fourth. But Toutle Lake didn’t drive through the rain forest just to go away quietly.

“We got down 11 with 3:20 to go and we sucked it up and came back and actually cut it to one,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said. “We had it to one late and just couldn’t get over that hump. We were battling uphill the whole game.”

Riley Pursley led Forks with 23 points and Logan Olson added 21.

“We just couldn’t get stops consecutively defensively and they shot the ball well,” Swanson noted.

Forks coach Rick Gooding agreed with Swanson’s assessment of his team’s shooting touch on their home hoops.

“We hit a lot of shots. Probably the best shooting game we’ve had all year,” Gooding said. “Toutle’s good. Probably the best team we’ve played all year, for sure.”

The Spartans advance to take on Morton-White Pass in Castle Rock on Wednesday.

Toutle Lake falls into the dark side of the bracket and will face off with Ocosta at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Black Hills High School.

“Now our backs are against the wall,” Swanson said.

