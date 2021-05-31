 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2B Boys Basketball: Napavine pulls past Ilwaco
0 comments
editor's pick
2B Boys Basketball

2B Boys Basketball: Napavine pulls past Ilwaco

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock

Basketballs sit in a box next to a high school court in The Daily News coverage area. "Winter" sports seasons are set to run through June in Washington.

 Jordan Nailon

NAPAVINE — The Ilwaco boys basketball team started its comeback early, but couldn’t keep it going in the second half in a 71-55 loss to Napavine on Saturday.

The Tigers jumped out to a 26-12 lead after the first quarter, but the Fishermen were able to trim it to a six-point deficit at halftime, holding Napavine to nine points in the second quarter.

Come the third, though, it was the visitors staying in the single-digits, as the Tigers pushed the lad back up by six, then by another five in the fourth quarter.

The Turner brothers combined to score 42 of Ilwaco’s points — Jaden Turner dropped 22 while Beckett Turner added 20. The rest of the Fishermen combined for 13 — nearly half of those came from Alex West, who scored six.

Napavine’s Keith Olson led all scorers with 23 points.

Ilwaco (6-3) is scheduled to host Chief Leschi on Tuesday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
R.A. Long sweeps Mark Morris
Boys

R.A. Long sweeps Mark Morris

It’s R.A. Long’s year, and Monday night proved it. The Lumberjacks battled with Mark Morris all night, but broke away in the fourth quarter to…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News