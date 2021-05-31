2B Boys Basketball: Napavine pulls past Ilwaco

NAPAVINE — The Ilwaco boys basketball team started its comeback early, but couldn’t keep it going in the second half in a 71-55 loss to Napavine on Saturday.
The Tigers jumped out to a 26-12 lead after the first quarter, but the Fishermen were able to trim it to a six-point deficit at halftime, holding Napavine to nine points in the second quarter.
Come the third, though, it was the visitors staying in the single-digits, as the Tigers pushed the lad back up by six, then by another five in the fourth quarter.
The Turner brothers combined to score 42 of Ilwaco’s points — Jaden Turner dropped 22 while Beckett Turner added 20. The rest of the Fishermen combined for 13 — nearly half of those came from Alex West, who scored six.
Napavine’s Keith Olson led all scorers with 23 points.
Ilwaco (6-3) is scheduled to host Chief Leschi on Tuesday.
Josh Kirshenbaum
Sports Reporter
