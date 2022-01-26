2B Boys Basketball: MWP powers out win with big 2nd half over Toledo

TOLEDO — It wasn’t necessarily pretty, but it was right there for the Toledo boys basketball team. Undersized across the board, the Riverhawks spent 16 minutes playing Morton-White Pass to a T. But in the second half, it all fell apart about as roughly as possible, as Toledo went on to drop its Central 2B League matchup Wednesday 54-39.

“Once you’re ahead and then you start getting down, without a lot of experience — which not a lot of our guys have — you kind of start to panic, and you start to try to force some things instead of just breathing,” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said. “The harder you try, the more mistakes you make a lot of times, and that’s kind of what the third quarter felt like, slipping through our hands because we were trying so hard.”

That third quarter saw the Riverhawks start up by six points after a low-scoring 20-14 first half, and quickly stretch the advantage to eight. But after a half in which 6-foot-8 Josh Salguero scored 10 of MWP’s 14 points, the switch flipped when the T-Wolves took their big man in the middle out entirely. Soon, Morton-White Pass was off on a 10-2 run in less than two minutes to tie the game at 24-24, with three of those buckets coming off turnovers in transition.

The smaller lineup also let the T-Wolves extend their zone further out to a perimeter. Toledo hit four 3-pointers in the first half, all coming on passes into the corner. But in the third, the T-Wolves closed out too quickly to let any of those shots get off. Carson Olmstead took advantage to the tune of eight points down low — Toledo’s only eight points of the quarter — but the lack of the long ball kept Toledo from ever really regaining its composure.

“It’s a double-edged sword, because if you hit a couple of threes, they’re going to get out of that zone they were in,” Fallon said. “But when you miss quick ones, they go down and score, and they stay in it and never get out of it. “

MWP took a 28-27 lead with 2:31 left on the clock in the third, and wouldn’t give it back the rest of the night. The T-Wolves ended the third quarter on a 7-0 run to go into the fourth up 37-28, outscoring Toledo 23-8 in the period.

And with the T-Wolves on the run, everything started to spiral the wrong direction for the Riverhawks in the fourth.

“I think the frustration set in and we just panicked,” Fallon said. “That stupid zone, just long and cheating (up).”

After only allowing six offensive rebounds to the much larger Timberwolves in the first half, Toledo gave up five in the third quarter and six in the fourth. Those miscues allowed a handful of key second-chance points and multiple extra possessions to tick time off the clock down the stretch.

At the end of the third quarter, Toledo had 15 turnovers to MWP’s 12, but come the fourth, the Riverhawks turned the ball over six times before they got back into the scoring column. During that time the T-Wolves pushed the gap into double-digits while taking three minutes off the clock before Carson Gould finally buried a three-pointer from the corner. Toledo got two more triples in the quarter, but never was able to close the gap back into single-digits.

Conner Olmstead led Toledo with 12 points on four 3-pointers, and had five rebounds. Carson Olmstead came in second on the Riverhawks' score sheet with his eight points, and also added four boards with a pair of blocks.

Gould and Rogan Stanley both added five points.

MWP held Jake Cournyer, Toledo’s leading scorer on the season, to just four points. Those points came on a pair of first-quarter free throws and a drive in transition late in the second. He also put up three assists, three steals, and five rebounds, but it was not enough.

“They’ve got two guys that are really quick that just dogged him,” Fallon said. "He had to work every time getting up the court. “

Gary Dotson led all scorers with 13 points for Morton-White Pass, 11 of which came in the second half. Salguero, Leyton Collette, and Hunter Hazen all put up 12 for the T-Wolves.

Toledo (12-6, 2-5 league) is set to get the weekend off, before heading to Cathlamet to face Wahkiakum on Monday.

