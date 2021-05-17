2B Boys Basketball: Mules run Cardinals out of the barn

CATHLAMET — The Wahkiakum boys basketball team put up at least 20 points in each of the first three quarters, and took care of business in quick fashion against Winlock in a Central 2B League matchup, 80-34.
Brody Avalon led all scorers with 26 points for the Mules, adding eight rebounds and six steals. Jake Leitz finished right behind him at 22, and put up at team-high 11 boards for the double-double.
Those two have been the usual suspects for the bulk of Wahkiakum’s scoring this year. But with a few key pieces out and the deficit growing, Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir saw some more production out of a few new faces.
“Tonight definitely was a night where we got some good production from our bench,” he said.
Jacob Johnson went 4-for-8 beyond the arc in the second half, finishing with 13 points. Royce Rodriguez added five points, Titan Niemela scored four, and Zakk Carlson pitched in one.
“Those guys are going to help us, and down the stretch, we’re going to need them as we prepare for the district tournament at the end of the season,” Souvenir said.
Souvenir said it took a minute for the Mules to get going at full speed, but soon the home side was turning relentless pressure with its matchup zone into turnovers and, in quick succession, buckets in transition.
“They’re long and they challenge everything defensively,” Winlock coach Nick Bamer said. “And they were playing at a pace that was uncomfortable for us.”
Come the second quarter, Leitz started to go to work on the inside, putting up nine of his points.
That set the table for Johnson to lead the outside attack; Wahkiakum finished the night 11-for-32 on three-pointers.
And according to Souvenir, that’s just about the progression for scoring he wants his team to follow.
“If we can get the ball up the court early, and we can get Jake the ball inside in our early offense… or if we have guys sprinting down the court on the delayed transition, we’re going to get open looks,” Souvenir said. “Right now, I don’t think our perimeter game is where it should be, but once that clicks, with what Jake’s able to do both inside and out, some of these other guys are going to get good looks, and they’re going to start to fall.
“Once that happens, we’re going to be tough, especially if we can improve a little bit on the defensive end.”
For Winlock’s part offensively, the Cardinals came to Cathlamet in a rough spot, with leading scorer Nolan Swofford out with a stomach bug, and in his absence, Bamer turned to Landon Tiemens.
“We knew that we were going to be struggling for points,” he said. “I told Tiemens, ‘You have a neon green flashing light, right now and the entire game. If you’re open, get it off.’”
For a half, the plan worked to a decent extent, with the senior guard pouring in 17 points.
Then in the third quarter, he rolled his ankle and had to sit out the rest of the game; Winlock managed just 13 points in the second half.
Aiden Freitas had eight points behind Tiemens, and Eucario Contreras had five.
Winlock (2-3) is set to host Rainier (Wash.) on Wednesday, while Wahkiakum (4-2) is slated to play at Adna.