2B Boys Basketball: Mules run Cardinals out of the barn

“They’re long and they challenge everything defensively,” Winlock coach Nick Bamer said. “And they were playing at a pace that was uncomfortable for us.”

Come the second quarter, Leitz started to go to work on the inside, putting up nine of his points.

That set the table for Johnson to lead the outside attack; Wahkiakum finished the night 11-for-32 on three-pointers.

And according to Souvenir, that’s just about the progression for scoring he wants his team to follow.

“If we can get the ball up the court early, and we can get Jake the ball inside in our early offense… or if we have guys sprinting down the court on the delayed transition, we’re going to get open looks,” Souvenir said. “Right now, I don’t think our perimeter game is where it should be, but once that clicks, with what Jake’s able to do both inside and out, some of these other guys are going to get good looks, and they’re going to start to fall.

“Once that happens, we’re going to be tough, especially if we can improve a little bit on the defensive end.”