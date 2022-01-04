2B Boys Basketball: Mules look sharp out of break in dominant win over Onalaska

CATHLAMET — For those that ventured into the wood-walled gym at Wahkiakum High School for the Mules’ Central 2B League matchup against Onalaska on Tuesday, it would be hard to tell that that Wahkiakum hadn’t laced them up for a game in more than two weeks.

The Mules dominated early and often and sent the Loggers packing with a 70-43 win to open play for the New Year in their first game since Dec. 20.

Although they were in control from the jump on Tuesday, it was the work the Mules did during their time off that helped them stay sharp and fend off the rust that usually develops after a long layoff. They found their way to the gym, even through a winter storm, to get shots up and stay in rhythm.

“We had a lot of guys that wanted to get in the gym even though we had the inclement weather,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “So there was quite a few guys that spent some time in the gym.”

Brodie Avalon was one of the Wahkiakum players that would pick up his phone and text his coach to see if he could get some extra work and it showed on Tuesday night. Avalon helped the Mules jump out to a massive lead over the Loggers by pouring in nine of his squad's 23 first-quarter points.

As a team, the Mules worked the ball around the perimeter to keep the Onalaska defense out of rhythm until they found an open look.

“I feel like we were just sticking to what we talked about, making the extra pass and just playing as a team,” Avalon said. “And if you’re wide open, you get to knock down a wide open shot.”

Avalon’s strong start propelled him to a team-high 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting to go along with three assists.

Wahkiakum’s offense exemplified its focus over the break.

“We’ve really been trying to focus on moving the ball and trying to create for our teammates. I thought overall they did a good job of that,” Souvenir said. “They moved the ball well in the first half.”

Defensively, the Mules built a double-digit lead by hounding the Loggers and holding them to just five points in the opening quarter.

Kyler Sause, Titan Niemela and Dominic Curl all used their height advantage to stifle Onalaska in the paint, resulting in rushed shots and contested looks as the Mules took an 18-point lead at the end of one.

“The length of Titan, Kyler and Dom, when you have those three in there together they definitely make it difficult to finish around the rim,” Souvenir said.

Sause finished as the Mules’ second leading scorer with 12 points and five rebounds. Niemela mustered eight points and shut the Loggers down in the paint with three blocks.

Sause said the break, though long, helped rejuvenate him and his teammates.

“For me personally, it was all mental,” Sause said. “The stress of school and stuff really took a toll at the beginning of the season, I wasn’t used to it. That break really helped me recuperate and I feel like it was just all in the confidence.”

An emphasis on the defensive side of the ball, led by Sause and Niemela in the key, also helped the Mules jump on top early.

“We’ve been working on a lot of defensive drills in practice, that’s been our main focus most of the break and most of the season,” Sause said. “A lot of us worked over the break and it really got us in shape and got us healthy.”

The Mules followed up their 23-point opening quarter with 14 in the second to take a 37-13 lead at the half. Wahkiakum came out of the break and hung a 20-spot on the Loggers again to close out the game and get some new faces on the floor in the fourth.

“Inside our locker room it was nice to get everybody involved and have a little bit of fun coming out of the break,” Souvenir said.

Zakk Carlson added six points and Jacob Johnson added nine in a well-rounded scoring effort for the mules.

Even in a comfortable win, Souvenir said he could still see some of those things he’d like to clean up after the time off. He felt the early momentum the Mules gained waned across the final three quarters as their lead grew.

“It was a little bit of a sloppy game on both ends of the floor, but we haven’t played in a couple weeks so we’re just trying to get back into things,” he said. “It’s just kind of tough to keep that rhythm going when there’s not that same energy in the gym as a game that’s a little more competitive.”

Wahkiakum (5-4) knows its path won’t get easier as they look ahead to Forks on Monday. The Mules were originally scheduled to take on Winlock in a C2BL game on Thursday, but that game has been postponed and could potentially impact Monday’s non-league game against Forks.

