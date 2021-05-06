2B Boys Basketball: Mules keep pushing in win over Toledo

The stoppage didn’t curtail the Mules’ offense, as Wahkiakum scored two more before the ball found its way in transition back to Carlson in the corner. The senior drained another three as the buzzer rang, and suddenly the hosts’ lead was back up to 11 points at the quarter break.

Toledo found a bit of offense to start the fourth, but Brodie Avalon went on an 8-0 run by himself to push the lead up to 52-39 and sparked yet another Wahkiakum run.

“He’s quick, and when he gets hot, he can get things going,” Souvenir said.

Wahkiakum kept running even once the backups got in, forcing turnovers, hitting transition buckets, and letting it fly from deep. All told in the last 10 minutes of play, the Mules poured in 32 points, and got their lead up to as many as 24 before Toledo hit a last-second three-pointer to trim the final deficit to 21.

As a team, Wahkiakum hit nine-three pointers, six of those coming in the second half.

“We definitely like to put the ball in the air from beyond the arc,” Souvenir said.

The only quarter the Mules didn’t connect from long-range was the second, when they saw what had been a promising early lead all but vanish.