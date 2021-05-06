2B Boys Basketball: Mules keep pushing in win over Toledo

CATHLAMET – The Wahkiakum boys basketball team gave its fans plenty to cheer about Thursday, jumping out ahead of Toledo early before pulling away late with a big second half in a 68-47 win.
Save for one extended stretch in the middle two quarters, the Mules controlled the game and played it at their two preferred paces: fast and faster.
“We’re really trying to get the guys to push the ball this year,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “We’ve got quite a few guys that can score, so we want to play fast. But we also are in that transition of wanting to play fast but making sure that we’re also taking good shots and making good decisions.”
The one rough patch saw Toledo whittle what had been an early 14-point lead down to one with 2:20 remaining in the third quarter.
Then, momentum flipped back Wahkiakum’s way, and the Mules ran away with the switch before it could flip back.
“We just knew that we could play a lot better,” senior Jake Leitz said. “We got a little fired up, hit some shots, and started rolling. “
Leitz fought through a box-out on a missed free throw, came down with the ball, and put it back up through traffic. On the Mules’ next trip down the court, Brody Carlson knocked down a three-pointer to push the lead back to five and force a timeout out of Toledo coach Grady Fallon.
The stoppage didn’t curtail the Mules’ offense, as Wahkiakum scored two more before the ball found its way in transition back to Carlson in the corner. The senior drained another three as the buzzer rang, and suddenly the hosts’ lead was back up to 11 points at the quarter break.
Toledo found a bit of offense to start the fourth, but Brodie Avalon went on an 8-0 run by himself to push the lead up to 52-39 and sparked yet another Wahkiakum run.
“He’s quick, and when he gets hot, he can get things going,” Souvenir said.
Wahkiakum kept running even once the backups got in, forcing turnovers, hitting transition buckets, and letting it fly from deep. All told in the last 10 minutes of play, the Mules poured in 32 points, and got their lead up to as many as 24 before Toledo hit a last-second three-pointer to trim the final deficit to 21.
As a team, Wahkiakum hit nine-three pointers, six of those coming in the second half.
“We definitely like to put the ball in the air from beyond the arc,” Souvenir said.
The only quarter the Mules didn’t connect from long-range was the second, when they saw what had been a promising early lead all but vanish.
Wahkiakum started the game off fast, pressing and pushing at will, while Toledo simply couldn’t find the bottom of the bucket. The Mules ran out to a 14-0 lead before Carlo Arceo-Hansen finally cashed in on a pair of free throws to put the guests on the scoreboard, but Wahkiakum’s Logan LaBerge nailed a triple as time expired to put the hosts up 17-5 at the first break.
“At the beginning, we really pushed the ball quite a bit,” Leitz said.
As the second started, though, Toledo found itself in control for the first time. Arceo-Hansen scored eight in the quarter, Ryan Bloomstrom and Jake Cournyer both added three-pointers, and by halftime, the visitors found themselves down by just five.
It only got closer out of the restart, as Toledo opened the second half on a 14-10 run to make it 36-35.
“We got off to a good start, and then we kind of let them back into the game,” Souvenir said. “Got a little nerve-wracking there for a while. We talked about pushing the ball, playing hard, and having fun.”
That’s when the Mules got back on the front foot, and they wouldn’t take their foot off the gas until the clock hit triple-zeroes.
Leitz led the Mules with 21 points, going 9-for-18 from the field and 2-for-2 from the line.
“He’s pretty dominant when he gets going,” Souvenir said. “He’s got the midrange game, he can shoot from the perimeter, and he can play inside. He’s going to be a fun player to watch.”
Avalon added 14 points for Wahkiakum, while Carlson posted 12.
Arceo-Hansen led Toledo with 21 points himself, and Cournyer scored 12 – all on three-pointers.