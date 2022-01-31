2B Boys Basketball: Late Carlson three gives Wahkiakum critical win over Toledo

CATHLAMET — The Wahkiakum boys basketball team returned from its program pause in nerve-wracking yet victorious fashion Monday, downing Toledo 62-61 in Central 2B League action.

“We stuck with it, and ended up with the W,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said.

After trailing most of the fourth quarter, the Mules had the ball with the final 60 seconds ticking off the clock, down 61-59. Wahkiakum’s first crack at the bucket drew iron, but the Mules grabbed the offensive rebound. Brodie Avalaon got the ball, drove back into the key, and kicked it to Zakk Carlson, who — coming off five straight missed attempts from beyond the arc — found twine with 22 seconds left to put the hosts ahead for good.

“With as much time as we had on the shot clock, after he’d missed a few, it was definitely one of those where you’re going, ‘No, no, no,’” Souvenir said with a laugh. “But at the same time, if we’re going to be as competitive as we want to be, those guys have to have that confidence as well.”

That clutch shot kicked off a hectic closing half minute of game time. Toledo’s first possession came up short, but after a missed Mule free throw, the Riverhawks got the ball back. Their last-gasp heave clanked off one of the practice backboards suspended above the court, stopping the clock and forcing Wahkiakum to inbound the ball once more — at which point the Riverhawks successfully trapped the Mules in the backcourt and got the ball back with less than a second left. But the ensuing Hail Mary attempt fell well wide, giving Wahkiakum the win.

Avalon led Wahkiakum with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists. Carlson put up 17 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Returning from a break that was even longer than the rest of his squad’s, Dom Curl led the Mules down low and added 17 points with five rebounds.

Toledo’s Jake Cournyer led all scorers with 21. Behind him, the Riverhawks — as has often been the case this season — built momentum when their 3-pointers fell. Rogan Stanley hit a pair in the third quarter, and Conner Olmstead had four, three of which came in the fourth.

Most of those outside attempts flowed through Carson Olmstead, who helped the Riverhawks dominate the offensive glass for much of the night, and facilitated possessions from down low.

“We were hoping that they would be thinking we were going to pound it in because we’re a little bigger, trying to go to work,” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said. “He did a good job of kicking it out.”

After a slow start for both teams, the Mules hit the first run of the day late in the first quarter, bouncing out for three quick and easy buckets to go on a 6-0 streak and lead 13-11 at the first break. Back-to-back Avalon 3-pointers opened the second quarter, and a Carlson triple gave Wahkiakum a 22-13 advantage, which ended up being the largest lead either side would see all night.

As soon as the Mules threatened to take it to double-digits, though, the Riverhawks snapped into a rhythm, coming back to tie the game at 26-26. The rest of the half — and the entire third quarter after — neither side seemed to be able to stack buckets together, and a back-and-forth game went to the fourth quarter with the hosts up 51-48.

Three straight Toledo 3-pointers to open the fourth — two by Conner Olmstead and one by Stanley — gave the guests their largest lead of the night at 57-51, but Wahkiakum got the run it needed to come back, and then thanks to Carlson, got the big shot when it mattered.

The Mules played Monday down two starters, with Jacob Johnson and Kyler Sause still out. Sause is set to return this week, but Johnson will be out the final two games of the regular season.

“It was a little bit of a deflating spot, but we’ve got to work through this week and figure that other guys are getting opportunities,” Souvenir said. “On Saturday, when we start Districts, we’ll have everybody on board at that point, and hopefully we’ll have some other guys with experience in different situations.”

Wahkiakum (9-6, 4-3 league) jumps up to fifth in the C2BL with the win. The Mules were set to face Adna on Tuesday, and finish the regular season at Morton-White Pass on Thursday.

Toledo (12-7, 2-6 league), currently occupying ninth — the final qualifying spot for the District tournament — was slated to host Steven on Tuesday and play Napavine on Thursday.

