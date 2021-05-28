2B Boys Basketball: Kalama uses hot start to blow past Toledo

KALAMA — Kalama started hot and it didn’t stop on the way to a 67-42 win over Toledo in a battle between two 7-1 Central 2B teams on Friday.
Kalama came out firing from the jump and opened up the game on a 15-5 run before pushing the lead to 13 at 20-7 at the end of the first. Jackson Esary has been the leader for Kalama all year, and that was no different on Friday as he poured in 10 points in the opening frame to help put Kalama on top early.
Kalama coach Wes Armstrong credited the hot start to his team’s motivation to beat a quality opponent in Toledo.
“Since I’ve been here, we haven’t beat Toledo,” Armstrong said. “So the kids have been on the losing end too many times against Toledo, so we didn’t have to get them really jacked up for this game. They knew that they were going to come in and they were going to be tough.”
Esary and Kalama carried the momentum into the second quarter and built on the lead early with a 8-2 run to start the quarter. Esary helped push the lead further with a reverse layup drive to finish the run and nailed a corner 3 later in the half to help put Kalama up by 20, 36-16 at halftime.
Carlo Arceo-Hansen did his best to help Toledo get back in the third quarter. Arceo-Hansen scored the first four points of the second half with two free throws and a driving score to give Toledo some momentum before Jesse Towns followed hit a corner 3 to give Toledo a 7-0 run to start the half. Esary extinguished the Toledo run and answered Towns’ corner 3 with one of his own to swing the momentum back in Kalama’s favor.
Arceo-Hansen finished the third quarter with eight points, but Toledo couldn’t cut into Kalama’s lead and still trailed by 20, 49-29, entering the fourth.
Kalama said goodnight with a 10-1 run that featured 3-pointers from Dylan Mills, Jack Doerty and Max Cox to extend the Kalama lead to 29 and put the game out of reach.
Arceo-Hansen finished with a game-high 22 points to lead all scorers on the night.
Esary served as the counterpoint and finished with a double-double as he tallied 19 points and 10 rebounds despite a quiet second half on offense. He also finished with a team-high four assists on the night.
Max cox had a nice night off the bench with 15 points for Kalama in what Armstrong called his “best game of the year on both sides of the floor.
Toledo coach Grady Fallon said Kalama’s early run was a backbreaker for his team as were never able to take control.
“I think they rode that momentum and we let them,” Fallon said. “Usually somebody gets the momentum and then you could do something to get it back, but we couldn’t really get it back until the third quarter a little bit.”
Armstrong knew Kalama was in for a challenge and had to be tough on both sides of the floor to win.
“Coach Fallon does such a great job with his team, we just knew we had to play 32 minutes of just hard-nosed physical basketball and it had to start on the defensive end,” he said.
Defense was the driving force for Kalama as they brought out new looks to test Toledo.
“We wanted to gamble a little bit,” Armstrong said. “We really worked on our half-court trap defense and working on those extra rotations because we were always one rotation short. I think, with our length, if we’re active with our hands we can disrupt a lot of teams and I felt like we did that for the most part.”
Fallon noticed the suffocating defense making things difficult for his squad.
“They got lots of open looks and we didn’t,” he said. “We had to work for every single shot we got.”
When Kalama got those open looks, they knocked them down time and time again, rarely missing an opportunity with a good look at the rim.
“They work hard,” Armstrong said of Kalama’s strong shooting. “We really emphasize during our practices to shoot game shots, game speed, live situations.”
Fallon said that he doesn’t plan to dwell on this game too long.
“We have a game on Monday, we don’t have much time to prepare, so I’m not going to waste time on this,” he said. “We got our butts kicked and they just need to swallow it and flush it, erase it.”