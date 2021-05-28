2B Boys Basketball: Kalama uses hot start to blow past Toledo

KALAMA — Kalama started hot and it didn’t stop on the way to a 67-42 win over Toledo in a battle between two 7-1 Central 2B teams on Friday.

Kalama came out firing from the jump and opened up the game on a 15-5 run before pushing the lead to 13 at 20-7 at the end of the first. Jackson Esary has been the leader for Kalama all year, and that was no different on Friday as he poured in 10 points in the opening frame to help put Kalama on top early.

Kalama coach Wes Armstrong credited the hot start to his team’s motivation to beat a quality opponent in Toledo.

“Since I’ve been here, we haven’t beat Toledo,” Armstrong said. “So the kids have been on the losing end too many times against Toledo, so we didn’t have to get them really jacked up for this game. They knew that they were going to come in and they were going to be tough.”

Esary and Kalama carried the momentum into the second quarter and built on the lead early with a 8-2 run to start the quarter. Esary helped push the lead further with a reverse layup drive to finish the run and nailed a corner 3 later in the half to help put Kalama up by 20, 36-16 at halftime.