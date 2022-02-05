2B Boys Basketball: Kalama thumps Onalaska in District opener

KALAMA — The Kalama boys basketball team has its eyes set on a lengthy run this postseason and they got started on the right foot Saturday as they walloped Onalaska 80-36 in the opening round of the 2B District IV Tournament.

“I was pleased,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said. “We focused on just taking care of business tonight and taking this first step and go on to the next one.”

The Chinooks’ fast-paced offense came out a bit slower than normal as the Loggers put together a solid gameplan to slow Kalama early. Armstrong credited Onalaska coach Wayne Nelson, noting that the Loggers “had us scouted really well.”

“We weren’t really organized at all,” Armstrong added. “We were kind of rushing things, but once we got going and got a few buckets then we just, kind of like a train, keep rolling.”

Kalama trailed 6-4 after about four minutes of play, but then the Chinooks took off and it felt more like a rocket than a train.

Jackson Esary picked up buckets on back-to-back possessions to help ignite the Chinooks’ offense, which finished on an 18-3 run to close the quarter with a 22-9 lead. The Chinooks kept things rolling in the second, adding 23 points to build a 30-point, 50-20 lead at halftime.

“Just getting back to what we do,” Armstrong said of the Chinooks coming alive. “There’s no secret to what we do. A lot of our stuff goes through Jackson and if teams take Jackson away, other guys need to step up. That’s our mentality.”

After a hot start in the third pushed the Chinooks lead to 40, they let off the throttle, but still managed to hit the 80-point mark before things were finished up.

Esary led the Chinooks with a game-high 29 points and added five assists. Nate Meyer finished with a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds, and Dylan Mills was finding the right passing lanes all night on his way to finishing with 10 assists.

Mason Ulery led the Loggers with 16 points. Blaze Underhill tacked on 11 points and knocked down three 3-pointers in the loss.

Despite dropping an even four score to open their playoff push, Armstrong thinks his squad still can improve on that end of the floor.

“We’ve still got some work to do offensively,” he said. “Starting on Wednesday and the rest of the District Tournament we have to have some sort of semblance of an offense.”

Kalama (16-1, 10-0 league) will now matchup with Raymond at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, in Castle Rock for the second round of the tournament.

Although the Chinooks have their sights set on being the last team standing, they are taking the time-tested, coach approved approach of not looking too far ahead.

“We’re just going to take it one step at a time,” Armstrong said. “These guys have been in big games before. I don’t need to tell them the significance of how important every playoff game is. These guys have been there for four years now.”

That experience stems from the Chinooks' District run last season and crosses over from football, where many of the Chinooks' hoopers helped Kalama to a State Championship.

“This team has the heart of a lion,” Armstrong said. “They’re a champion breed. From all the success on the football field and our success on the court last year being District champs, these guys are hungry and they’re excited to defend it.”

In order to reach their championship-caliber goals, Armstrong laid out the steps they need to take after putting that first playoff win under their belts.

“We need to play as a team on both ends of the court,” he said. “We can’t have any breakdowns. The last couple weeks we’ve had some breakdowns on defense. It could be something as simple as poor rotations or not getting loose balls or getting 50/50 balls.”

Armstrong said that doesn’t mean the coaches won’t be reiterating the one game at a time mentality, starting with the Seagulls.

“We have that goal to defend our championships, but we know that we have to take care of business on Wednesday,” he said.

