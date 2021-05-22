2B Boys Basketball: Kalama rolls past Stevenson

STEVENSON — The long trip didn’t slow the Kalama boys basketball team down one bit, as Wes Armstrong’s team hammered Stevenson 83-34 on Friday.

“Everybody got significant playing time,” Armstrong said. “It was a real feel-good game for us. I’m just really pleased with how unselfish we’re playing right now.”

Kalama shared the wealth all four quarters; 11 separate players made their way into the scoring column, led by 16 points by Jackson Esary and 14 apiece from Brady Burns and Korbyn McGreevy. Jack Doerty added 10 points to make it four Kalama players in double-figures.

Aside from scoring 19 points in the second quarter, the guests broke 20 in every period. Meanwhile, Stevenson stayed in single-digits in all four, scoring 16 points in the first half and 18 in the second.

“We’re always trying to get two or three quarters with single digits for our opponents every game,” Armstrong said. “Tonight, we were able to do that. We were able to mix our defenses a little bit and work on some things.”

Kalama will get three days to prepare for a high-stakes road showdown, going to Napavine next on Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.