2B Boys Basketball: Kalama picks up game and win against Northwest Christian

KALAMA — Kalama had a last-minute scheduling change, but that didn’t stop it from beating Northwest Christian 70-54 in a non-league matchup on Wednesday night. Kalama was initially scheduled to play Onalaska, but had to reschedule due to COVID-19 issues on the Loggers' end. Northwest Christian was scheduled to play Onalaska on Tuesday, so the two teams picked up a game and met in Kalama.

Kalama had a strong second quarter, scoring 25 points, but still had work to do in the third quarter despite a 40-33 lead.

“We came out in the third quarter and basically imposed our will,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said.

Kalama brought out the press in the third and stifled Northwest Christian, holding them to just seven points in the quarter. On offense, Kalama poured in another 20 points to take a 20-point lead into the fourth.

Jackson Esary did a little bit of everything for Kalama with 24 points and 11 rebounds to notch a double-double. Esary had defenders keyed on him all game, Armstrong said, but he was able to move the ball around to the tune of six assists. Jack Doerty added 19 points for Kalama and had a strong game on defense with four steals.

Kalama (4-1) is back home at 7 p.m., Friday, in Kalama where they take on Winlock.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.