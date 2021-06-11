2B Boys Basketball: Kalama lays claim to District crown

But Kalama’s wild man on the sideline had an answer for that problem, too.

“We put Jackson in the middle and let him facilitate so we didn’t have guys just standing,” Armstrong explained. “Cooney had a couple nice cuts, Max Cox had a couple nice cuts, so we were able to take on that run of theirs and kind of bled them a little bit because they were playing with a lot of spirit at that time and those couple of buckets really got the momentum back in our favor.

Burns, playing on a severely sprained ankle and wincing in obvious pain after every collision on the court, continued to gut out every possession until the Chinooks had run their lead back out to double digits with short time on the clock. When he was finally subbed out, the senior nearly collapsed into the waiting arms of his coaches and teammates on the bench.

“It was constant pain basically. I was struggling to push off of it. I couldn’t jump on it. I definitely felt week throughout the last few games,” Burns admitted. “I just had to battle through adversity and the guys helped me out.”

Still, Burns insisted that after suffering the injury at the start of the tournament he never considered sitting out.