2B Boys Basketball: Kalama holds off Rainier, clinches C2BL crown

KALAMA — The Kalama boys basketball team, still down multiple starters, had to withstand a dogfight from Rainier (Wash.) but came out ahead at the final buzzer, winning 69-60 on Tuesday.

“It was a gritty win,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said. “Rainier, they’re tough. They’re a high-quality team, and it was nice to get a win on our home floor in front of a nice crowd on senior night. We’ve got some work to do still, but we had to overcome a lot of fatigue and a lack of depth, and we did, so I’m proud of them.”

Coupled with Napavine losing a triple-overtime thriller at Morton-White Pass, the result gives the Chinooks — still undefeated in league play — the Central 2B League crown with one game to go. It’s the first time Kalama has been league champs in boys basketball since dropping down from the 1A TriCo.

“I know this is kind of cliche, and I’ve said it a few times this year, but I don’t think I’ve been more proud of my team than this win tonight,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said. “Coming after grinder against Toutle Lake, we really can only go two deep with seven guys in our rotation right now… I’m just proud because we fought through a lot of fatigue tonight against a very good Rainier team that was after us.”

Jackson Esary dropped 35 points to lead all scorers, and brought in 10 rebounds for the double-double. The Chinooks needed just about all of those points to match Rainier sharpshooter Ian Sprouffske, who poured in 30 of his own for the Mountaineers.

Max Cox added 12 points, seven rebounds, and six assists for the Chinooks, including hitting a pair of clutch 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to turn a three-point lead into a nine-point cushion late in the game. Preston Armstrong scored 10 points.

Kalama was without Jack Doerty and Nate Meyer for the second straight game, but Wes Armstrong said the two were on schedule to return by the end of the week.

The Chinooks had a tough time shaking their guests the whole way through. Kalama led 19-16 after a quarter of play, but Rainier came back to tie it at 28-28 at the half.

“We didn’t do a good job in our defensive rotation and our help defense tonight,” Armstrong said. “I don’t know if it was fatigue, but it’s something we really have to fix as we head into the postseason here in the next week.”

The Mountaineers trimmed the gap to three multiple times in the second half, but every single time, the Chinooks had the answer.

Kalama (14-1, 8-0) is set to wrap up its regular season at Onalaska on Thursday.

