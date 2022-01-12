2B Boys Basketball: Kalama grinds out win over Toledo

TOLEDO — It wasn’t the prettiest and it wasn’t the easiest. But the Kalama boys basketball team did just enough to bounce out to an early lead and withstand a momentous Toledo run in the third quarter to beat the Riverhawks 73-58 and hold serve at the top of the Central 2B League standings on Wednesday.

“We missed a lot of chippies. Sometimes we weren’t very smart with the basketball. We made some poor decisions, but I was very excited to see how we responded to their run there,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said. “I think a lesser team would have folded, and we didn’t. We kept at it and kept our composure.”

It was the second trip north to Lewis County in two days for the Chinooks, who won at Morton-White Pass on Tuesday, and there were times where it definitely looked as though the visitors were road weary.

But this is 2022; coming off a wave of cancelations in late December, and with multiple more postponements coming every day, short turnarounds and game-heavy weeks are about to stop being the exceptions and start becoming the rule. And whoever comes out of a vicious C2BL is going to be the side that handles that the best.

“We told the guys, we’re road warriors now,” Armstrong said.

Like in the Chinooks’ Jan. 8 win over Adna, Kalama turned to a balanced attack early with the Riverhawks keying on stopping Jackson Esary in the lane. Unlike that victory though, the offensive flow more or less stayed that way, with the entire Kalama lineup throwing in contributions.

Jack Doerty led all scorers with 26 points, going 6-of-9 from beyond the arc. Twelve of those points came in the first quarter, when he outscored Toledo all by himself. While he cooled off a bit after that, he still buried at least one triple in each of the next three quarters, including back-to-back long balls to punctuate an 11-0 run in the fourth that stretched the lead out to 20 points.

“That seals the game, when we’re trying to fly around and make them take a bad shot or turn it over,” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said.

Much of the rest of the fourth belonged to Max Cox, who scored 10 in the quarter, and finished on 13.

“I hope he gets his confidence, because he’s a really good basketball player, and he makes some really good decisions for us,” Armstrong said. “The past two games, he’s had really big fourth quarters.”

Of course, Esary still got his, putting up 19 points and adding four assists.

Kalama dominated the glass from the opening jump, getting nearly every rebound available. Nate Meyer led the charge with nine boards, four of which came on the offensive glass by outjumping his opponents time and time again.

“He just has a motor,” Armstrong said. “Last night we kind of got on him a little, because he didn’t play as bouncy as we like him to. I really challenged him to come out tonight and play with energy. I don’t think anyone on the court ever outworks Nate Meyer. He has a nose for the ball, and he’s so coachable.”

And when Meyer had to sit midway through the game in foul trouble and Preston Armstrong left with an injury, the Chinooks flexed their depth, throwing Keaton Fisher in for much of the second half. Kalama outrebounded Toledo 41-29 on the night, with Cox and Esary both adding eight boards, Doerty and Dylan Mills bringing in five, and Fisher logging four.

“Our philosophy is next man up,” Armstrong said. "Everybody on our team understands their roles, and this team really loves and cares for one another, and they understand that if their number is called upon that they have to step up.”

After going into halftime within striking distance, Toledo’s best spell came in the middle of the third quarter, when Jake Cournyer, Rogan Stanley, and Rayder Stemkoski all hit 3-pointers in quick succession to turn a 12-point gap into a one-possession game.

But Kalama responded as it did all game long, with an Esary transition bucket off a steal and then a Doerty triple. From there, the deficit wouldn’t dip under six again.

Cournyer led the Riverhawks with 23 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists, hitting four three-pointers of his own and coming up just shy of the triple-double.

“He’s very unselfish as far as wanting the team to be good,” Fallon said. “But he knows that in order for us to be good right now, he’s got to continue to score. He hit some big shots.”

Stemkoski had 10 points behind Couryner, and Stanley added nine.

Kalama (7-1) will get a whole day off before its largest road test of the week, taking on Napavine in a battle between the top two teams in the C2BL on Friday.

Toledo (9-3) will try to get back on a winning note Friday at home against Onalaska.

