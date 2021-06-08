2B Boys Basketball: Kalama fends off pesky Ilwaco

ILWACO – Much to the Kalama boys basketball team’s frustration, the crowd at Jon C. Kaino Court started to believe.
Over the course of the last five minutes of the third quarter and the first five of the fourth, Ilwaco had trimmed what had been a 14-point lead down to seven. The Fisherman offense that just couldn’t get anything going to start had pulled out a couple of transition buckets. And the fans in the Fish House that had been silent for much of the night started to find their voices.
“We were not necessarily nervous, but a little worrisome there,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said. “I called a timeout; a good team responds after a timeout, and they did.
“I told them to get three stops, and they got three stops. I told them to run their offense, take some time off, and get easy looks, and they were able to do that. I’m very proud of how they responded late in that fourth quarter.”
Despite Ilwaco trimming the lead to as little as five, Kalama found its footing just in time, coming up with enough stops and free throws to see out a 56-43 win in the quarterfinals of the 2B District IV tournament.
The ending was stop-and-start, much like the entire second half.
Kalama scored 26 points in the second half; 10 came at the free-throw line. The visitors went 15-of-25 from the line on the night, including an 8-of-12 outing from Esary, who hit seven freebies in the third quarter alone.
Esary finished with 24 points to lead all scorers, adding 10 rebounds for a double-double and dishing out five assists for good measure. Twenty-one of those came in the middle two quarters, while his teammates combined for just nine.
“We were running our offense,” Armstrong said. “We had five guys in the right spots, and Jackson let the offense come to him.”
That came on the heels of a first quarter that saw Esary drift far from the focal point of the Kalama offense. The visitors’ main weapon on offense only managed three points in the opening period, but Kalama made up for it with a balanced attack and a powerful outing on the offensive glass.
Just a game removed from getting hurt badly by Toutle Lake’s offense rebounds, Kalama pulled down nine boards on the offensive side, and turned that into eight points in the first half.
“We really emphasized over the weekend that we have to crash the boards and use our athleticism,” Armstrong said. “Especially when our offense stalls, sometimes that’s our best offense: getting second-chance points. I thought our guys were really aggressive and did a good job of that today.”
Brady Burns led Kalama with five first-quarter points, and ended his day with 11 behind Esary. Jack Doerty scored four of his eight points in the first, while Dylan Mills added four of his own.
In the second, it started to become the Esary show. He who dropped nine points and set up four more with offensive rebounds and assists.
That trend continued in the third, but when the whistle blew to start the fourth quarter, Ilwaco changed things up. The Fishermen went to a box-and-one defense, dedicating Miguel Hernandez-Ortega to shadow Esary around the floor, and the move worked.
“He played his role, and he stepped up for us, like all season long,” Ilwaco coach Brady Turner said.
That tactic slowed Esary down, and in so doing slowed Kalama down, allowing the Fishermen to make a late, and brief, run.
For Ilwaco, Jaden Turner led the way with 15 points, while Beckett Turner added 11. Sam Glenn pitched in six, and Kyle Morris scored five.
But as a team the Fishermen couldn’t manage more than 13 points in a quarter, and despite letting loose a barrage of deep balls, only connected on a pair of 3-pointers all evening.
“Offensively, I think we hurried a little bit, and couldn’t get our shots to fall,” coach Turner said. “They played good defense. They’re big and long, and it was tough for our guys. We got frazzled a little bit, and couldn’t hang on.”
The loss ends Ilwaco’s season, but Turner was happy with the growth he saw from his Fishermen. Ilwaco started two freshman, a sophomore, and two juniors – one of whom played JV last season – but came together to become a threat in the Pacific 2B League.
“For them, learning how to play together, not just in summer ball but in the structured environment of high school level, learning how to get along and trust each other, a lot of good things (happened),” Turner said.
Kalama moved on to face Adna at the Hub in Centralia on Wednesday in the second boys semifinal.