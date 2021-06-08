2B Boys Basketball: Kalama fends off pesky Ilwaco

ILWACO – Much to the Kalama boys basketball team’s frustration, the crowd at Jon C. Kaino Court started to believe.

Over the course of the last five minutes of the third quarter and the first five of the fourth, Ilwaco had trimmed what had been a 14-point lead down to seven. The Fisherman offense that just couldn’t get anything going to start had pulled out a couple of transition buckets. And the fans in the Fish House that had been silent for much of the night started to find their voices.

“We were not necessarily nervous, but a little worrisome there,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said. “I called a timeout; a good team responds after a timeout, and they did.

“I told them to get three stops, and they got three stops. I told them to run their offense, take some time off, and get easy looks, and they were able to do that. I’m very proud of how they responded late in that fourth quarter.”

Despite Ilwaco trimming the lead to as little as five, Kalama found its footing just in time, coming up with enough stops and free throws to see out a 56-43 win in the quarterfinals of the 2B District IV tournament.

The ending was stop-and-start, much like the entire second half.