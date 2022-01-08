2B Boys Basketball: Kalama comes back strong, makes statement over Adna

KALAMA — COVID-19, snow, and rain meant that it had been three weeks and then some since the last time Kalama played a conference game, but on Saturday the Chinooks returned to Central 2B League competition with a statement with a 73-62 win over Adna.

“I’m very pleased,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said. “Whenever you can beat a good Adna team and hold serve on our home floor in a league game; I’m very, very pleased with our effort.”

The Chinooks had gone a week and a half since their last game and still had big man Preston Armstrong limited in action on the way back from a sprained ankle. Kalama had also just seen Adna put the clamps on Zach Swanson to beat Toutle Lake earlier in the week and knew they needed to attack fast, win the battle down low, and prove that they had more depth to their offense than Jackson Esary.

Saturday, they did all three.

“We had the luxury of the last two days to have some practice, and we worked on getting an offense in place where other guys are going to be available,” Wes Armstrong said.

Adna broke out its signature high-flying offense to start, but after a brief break to collect itself, Kalama responded, and it did so with Esary hitting just two shots in the opening quarter.

Instead, the hot hand belonged to senior guard Jack Doerty, who nailed two 3-pointers and three more buckets to lead the offense.

Doerty hit two more triples in the second quarter, and went into the locker room at halftime sitting on a game-high 19 points.

“Jack is Jack; he just comes out and does yeoman-like work,” Armstrong said. “You never know if he’s having a good game or a bad game by his demeanor. That’s just how he does it.

"When he’s knocking down shots like that, we’re really, really dangerous. I have all the confidence in the world with him, he had a great game today, and it was nice to see him kind of get out of a shooting funk and get some confidence going.”

Esary eventually got going in a big way in the second half, scoring 19 of his game-high 28 points in the second half. He and Doerty — who ended the game with 22 points — both finished with five 3-pointers, but as the game wore down into the stretch, Esary found more and more success driving into the teeth of the Adna defense.

“We had to get to the rim,” Armstrong said. “That was our focus in the second half: we needed to get to the rim. And we were able to do that.”

Max Cox pitched in eight points of his own and Kaden Stariha added five. Nate Meyer and Dylan Mills chipped in four points each.

“For us to be an upper-echelon team, we have to be able to not only depend on Jackson,” Armstrong said. “When we have other guys stepping up and providing some of that scoring, I think that makes us a very dangerous team.”

Esary’s drives to the lane were just some of the body blows the Chinooks hit Adna with, over and over again. On both ends of the floor, Kalama dominated the glass, even with Preston Armstrong coming off the bench for just a handful of minutes. Meyer led the Chinooks with 11 rebounds, and also had a monster block in the fourth quarter that broke out Esary for a transition lay-in, drawing contact for the eventual three-point play. Esary himself had seven boards, while Mills had four and a team-high two blocks.

“I feel that we did a really good job of boxing out, keeping them to one shot,” Wes Armstrong said. “That was a focus, because they’re deadly if they get offensive rebounds; guys are going to spot up and get open threes."

Those limited chances helped the Chinooks lock down on their guests in the second quarter to pull away. Adna hit just one field goal in the first seven minutes of the period, and scored eight points all quarter long, as Kalama stretched its lead as high as 15 right before the break.

The Chinooks kept momentum through halftime, opening the third quarter on an 11-3 run to put the deficit over 20 for the first time. After a brief Adna run to end the third, Kalama got the lead back to 20 before Armstrong pulled his starters with a minute left, and the Pirates went on a 9-0 run to make the final score a bit closer.

Kalama (5-1) is currently riding a five-game winning streak, with its only defeat coming to Rainier in a game where the Chinooks had just two regular starters in uniform. Barring more scheduling chaos, they’ll take face Toledo on the road on Wednesday.

