2B Boys Basketball: Kalama clobbers Adna to reach District championship game

For a moment it seemed that the Chinooks already had the cat all the way in the bag. But Adna’s Chase Collins had other ideas, going off for eight quick points to get the game back within ten points. By the time the intermission arrived, the Pirates trailed by just seven points and Kalama was left in a peculiar position where they held all of the lead but none of the momentum

“We don’t do real well when we have big leads,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said. “We kind of let teams hang around instead of putting the pedal to the metal.”

After the offense stalled out for both teams at the start of the third quarter Kalama made a change by inserting Nate Meyer into the lineup. Meyer, a 6’4” junior, was quickly interjecting in every situation on the floor. He was swiping steals. He was grabbing boards. He was a human pogo stick looking for shots to block and defenders to body.

Once Burns knocked down a 3-pointer off a loose ball scramble to get the second half scoring started, Meyer was free to unleash mayhem against an Adna team that never looked truly comfortable against their frantic foes. The Pirates settled for two points in the third quarter and a meager dozen in the second half as their title aspirations expired.