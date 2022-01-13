2B Boys Basketball: Ilwaco torches South Bend

SOUTH BEND — Some games aren’t in doubt for very long. That was exactly the case when Ilwaco visited South Bend for a Pacific 2B League matchup and left with a 73-25 win.

The Fishermen erased any semblance of doubt early, throttling South Bend’s defense and stifling its offense to build a 30-3 lead at after one quarter of play.

The Fishermen added 20 more in the second quarter while holding South Bend to just nine first half points.

Beckett Turner led the Fishermen on offense once again with 19 points. Kyle Morris also had a strong showing with 18 of his own and Jaden Turner tacked in 17.

Ilwaco (10-0) will put its perfect record on the line in a non-league matchup against Adna on Monday at Lower Columbia College for the Martin Luther King Jr. Basketball Tribute.

