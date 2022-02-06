2B Boys Basketball: Ilwaco staves off upset-minded Toledo in District opener

ILWACO — For 30 minutes of play, it looked like the shocker of the 2B District IV boys basketball tournament might be unfolding on the coast, but Ilwaco managed to do just enough to hold off Toledo in a 60-56 first-round victory.

“This was the kind of game we needed, and expected at Districts,” Ilwaco coach Bob Enos said. “We’ll keep grinding them out, and hopefully we come out on top.”

The Fishermen came into the afternoon with the top seed in the Pacific 2B League following their first league title since 2003, one loss, and just three wins in the single digits.

Toledo, for its part, had just got its teeth kicked in by Napavine on Thursday.

But that wasn’t going to be the case again Saturday. The Riverhawks threw back just about every punch they took and answered stop with stop and bucket with bucket. The Fishermen led nearly the entirety of the evening, but were never able to stretch their lead into double-digits, and spent most of it ahead by just a possession or two.

“Obviously there’s going to be mistakes in a game, but they played their asses off,” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said. “That’s all I can ask for. We came in here, they gave it all they could.”

But as well as the Riverhawks did at keeping things close the entire game, they just couldn’t cash in on the last bucket to put them ahead.

Down 39-33 midway through the third quarter, Toledo ripped off its best run of the night, going on a an 8-2 run to tie things up heading to the fourth.

Once that final quarter began, though, Ilwaco senior Jaden Turner did his best to put Toledo away on his own.

One of just two players on the Ilwaco to have played in normal postseason, the elder Turner brother started the game off hot, hitting two 3-pointers and scoring 12 of Ilwaco’s 17 first-quarter points. He ended the game just as hot, rattling off 17 in the final quarter to finish on a game-high 21.

“He did a better job in the second half of settling down, getting us into some sets, and taking his guy when he had a better opportunity,” Enos said. “In the first half, he was forcing the issues a little bit, but he did a good job of sharing the ball.”

Meanwhile, the Fishermen changed up their defense going into the final quarter, and for the first time all night, the Riverhawks struggled to answer. A 9-2 run gave Ilwaco the barest bit of breathing room, and while Toledo did get back to the basket before it got out of hand, the Riverhawks soon found themselves needing to foul to extend the game, as a full gym finally found its voice.

“I thought that threw Toledo off for a few possessions,” Enos said. “Then they settled down and got some decent looks, but we rebounded better down the stretch as well.”

Jaden Turner ended up taking nearly every free throw down the stretch, going 5 for 8 from the line to seal the game out.

Sam Glenn added 11 points for the Fishermen, and led Ilwaco with nine rebounds. After being held under 15 points the first three quarters, Ilwaco dropped 19 in the fourth.

“We just had to settle into our offense and get the kids to trust each other and me a little bit more, and say ‘Hey we’ve got to run our stuff instead of looking for the quick shots,’” Enos said. “I thought we did a good job of that the last quarter and a half.”

Jake Cournyer led Toledo with 21 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Rogan Stanley — who on defense held Ilwaco’s Beckett Turner to just six points — hit three triples of his own to finish on nine. Carson Olmstead added nine in the post, and had five boards.

Toledo will now play for its season, facing North Beach at Black Hills High School on Tuesday. Ilwaco will head north to Montesano, where the Fishermen will get a juicy rematch with Adna, the only team to deal them defeat yet this year.

And going forward, Enos expects just about them all to be this close.

“It’s something we talked about,” he said. “After we got through the first time in league, I go, ‘Hey, Chief Leschi and us, we’re going to take everybody’s best shot in league, because we’re the ones with the bulls-eyes on our back.’”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.