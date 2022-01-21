2B Boys Basketball: Ilwaco returns home and takes down Forks

ILWACO — For the first time in more than a month Ilwaco got the opportunity to defend its home court as the Fishermen hosted Forks in a Pacific 2B League matchup on Thursday night and they put on a show for the home crowd in a 57-37 win.

The Fishermen were a man down, playing without a key cog in Jaden Turner. They also took some time to settle in and figure out the right way to attack the Spartans' 2-3 defense, but the Fishermen managed to outscore Forks 18-10 in the second quarter to build a 29-20 lead at the half.

The Fishermen came out of the break and put up 13 points in the third and followed up with 15 in the fourth all while holding the Spartans to just 17 points for the entire half.

Beckett Turner led the Fishermen with 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Kyle Morris chipped in 14 points and six boards while Sam Glenn had 11 with six rebounds. Alex West filled the void for Jaden Turner’s absence with eight points and six boards of his own.

“Alex West good game moving to the point and getting us into our offense,” Ilwaco coach Bob Enos said.

Ilwaco (12-1) will host Chief Leschi on Saturday.

