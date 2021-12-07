2B Boys Basketball: Ilwaco outlasts Willapa Valley in high scoring affair

Menlo — Ilwaco’s offense wasted no time getting going as the Fishermen erupted for more than 80 points in their first game of the season, an 83-74 win over Willapa Valley.

The Fishermen found themselves in a six-point hole after the first quarter, but followed up with 24 points in the second and kept it rolling to start the second half with 26 points in the third.

Willapa Valley made a late run with 26 points in the fourth, but the Fisherman hung on to take the high-scoring road affair.

Jaden Turner led the Fishermen with 27 points while Sam Glenn finished with 20. Beckett Turner dished in 17 points while Alex West scored nine and Kyle Morris totaled eight.

Ilwaco (1-0) will get to take its home floor for the first time this year when they host South Bend on Wednesday.

Wahkiakum can’t catch up to King’s Way

VANCOUVER — King’s Way Christian jumped out in front of Wahkiakum early and the Mules couldn’t climb back in a 58-43 loss on Monday.

“We got off to a tough start,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “They started on an 8-0 run to start the game and I think we just had some jitters tonight, first game against a really tough team. King’s Way is definitely a very talented group and they play well together.”

Souvenir speculated that the full gum might have been a contributing factor to the jitters that slowed the Mules at the start.

“Also it was the first game for us in an environment that was like it should be, minus COVID from last year,” Souvenir said. “It was actually a really good environment in their gym.”

Beyond the slow start, the Mules struggled on offense throughout the night. Once they fell behind by double digits in the first quarter, they couldn’t string together enough to even the score, drawing closest in the fourth by cutting the deficit to eight.

While it wasn’t the best night for the Mules when they had the ball, Brodie Avalon still managed to score a game-high 23 points, accounting for more than half of the Mules’ offensive production.

“He hit a couple early and as long as Brodie is moving away from the ball and we can get him some good looks he’s going to knock them down for sure,” Souvenir said. “He hit a couple deep ones and moved without the ball and some of the guys got him open as well.”

Dominic Curl added eight points for the Mules as well, but Souvenir was more interested in what his defense brought to the table as they were able to switch away from the zone and slow down the Knights’ attack.

“At all times they have three or four guys on the court that can shoot from the perimeter,” Souvenir said. “They hit some shots early and we adjusted and went to man-to-man defense and I was really impressed with our guys and what we were able to do.”

Souvenir said the ability to switch on the fly as the game calls for it could pay off in the long run when they need to employ different looks in the future.

Wahkiakum (1-1) heads back home for the Central 2B League opener against Stevenson on Thursday.

