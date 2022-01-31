2B Boys Basketball: Ilwaco locks down league title at Chief Leschi

PUYALLUP — For the first time since 2003 the Ilwaco Fishermen are league champs.

After numerous postponements, Ilwaco finally got a chance to square off with Chief Leschi on Monday and the Fishermen seized the opportunity, winning the battle of top-ten ranked Pacific 2B League teams by a score of 75-66.

“The kids came through. We had some iffy moments but for the most part we hung in there against their press the whole time,” Ilwaco coach Bob Enos said.

Facing a quick and pesky bunch of Warriors, the boys from Ilwaco had to contend with that full court harassment from start to finish. It wasn’t the start that had the visitors worried, though, as they outscored their hosts 26-12 in the first eight minutes.

“That’s their M.O. They press you all game and if you get too many guys together they’ll double team you,” Enos said. “They’re very athletic. Their so-called post guys are 6-1 and 6-2. One’s on the ball out of the press and the other drops back like a safety… They stay after you.”

After staking out a 14 point lead in the first quarter the Fishermen saw that advantage shrink by half in the second quarter. In the third they gave one more point back but still managed to maintain at least a two point lead throughout.

“We played man-to-man the entire game and came up with enough key rebounds to offset their running game,” Enos said. “(We) also shot 9-of-13 from foul stripe to maintain our lead.”

Jaden Turner led Ilwaco with 19 points. Becket Turner added 17 and Kyle Morris had 15. Sam Glenn held down the block for the Fishermen and finished with 11 points.

“The kids have been talking about putting a banner on the wall since they were in middle school,” Enos said. “It’s something that, even when Tim Harrell was coaching, they had in the back of their mind that they wanted to go after that league championship.”

With the league title in hand the Fishermen will also enter the 2B District IV tournament this weekend with a number one seed. Their second matchup against the Warriors has been scrubbed from the schedule due to time constraints with Districts right around the corner. Meanwhile, Chief Leschi will play Forks later this week to determine second place in the P2BL. A win for Leschi would give them the second seed. If Forks wins a coin flip will be used to determine second place.

But that’s not for Ilwaco (15-1, 13-0 league) to worry about. On Wednesday they’ll host North Beach for their Senior Night celebration before turning their attention entirely toward the District tournament and a gantlet of quality Central 2B League teams

“The way I look at it is the strength of the Central League, one through five or six even, you’re going to have to play some tough teams,” Enos said. “The main thing it does is keep you away from the number one team on their side.”

