2B Boys Basketball: Ilwaco flips Forks on West End trek

FORKS — The Ilwaco boys basketball team took US 101 north Wednesday and went through the Gateway to the Olympics until they’d passed Humptulips, and Neilton, and Amanda Park and gone beyond the mouth of the Queets and Kalaloch Beach until they rounded the bend at the Hoh Oxbow and rolled down main street to hand Forks a 58-38 loss in a Pacific 2B League contest.

“Handled the adversity of a long road trip, battled through foul trouble issues and played smart enough to grab the road victory,” Ilwaco coach Bob Enos said.

Enos coached for a quarter century in Forks before making like a rain-bird and settling in a more tropical southern locale like Ilwaco. That means he knows first-hand just how hard it is for visiting teams to roll off the bus and overcome all the odds stacked against their favor.

A 14 point and seven rebound night from Jaden Turner helped Ilwaco secure the victory by a full score. Beckett Turner added 10 points in the win and Sam Glenn scored 10 points with six rebounds and four blocks.

Ilwaco gave up more than nine points in just one quarter, the first, and held the Spartans to just seven points in the second quarter.

“Tough half court defense held Forks to single digit scoring (the) last three quarters,” Enos said.

Ilwaco (5-0) is set to host Norhwest Christian on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.