2B Boys Basketball: Ilwaco feeling alright after trip to Westport

WESTPORT — It was a fruitful trip up the coast for the Fishermen on Wednesday when they hauled in a 62-32 Pacific 2B League victory over Ocosta in boys basketball action.

Kyle Morris led Ilwaco with 15 points and seven steals, while Sam Glenn notched a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Defense was the name of the game for the visitors as they forced key turnovers and low percentage shots to keep the Wildcats off balance. As a result Ocosta never scored more than 10 points in a quarter, including a low of three points in the final period.

“After a two week layoff it took awhile to get into our offense and the defense carried us tonight,” Ilwaco coach Bob Enos said. “Our backcourt had nine steals in the second half off our man pressure.”

Jaden Turner scored 14 points and swiped five steals in the win. Beckett Turner turned in a dozen points.

Ilwaco (8-0, 6-0) is set to host the cream of the crop from the Central 2B League on Thursday when they welcome Napavine to town.

The Fishermen were previously scheduled to host Chief Leschi on Friday in another top tier matchup but that game has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols for the Warriors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.