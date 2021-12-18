2B Boys Basketball: Ilwaco blows out Northwest Christian

ILWACO — Ilwaco’s offense took off early against Northwest Christian and never looked back as the Fisherman torched the Wolverines 69-36 on Friday night in a Pacific 2B League matchup.

Ilwaco set the tone early, outscoring NWC 25-8 in the first quarter alone.

“We got off to strong start based on our guys finding open guys and knocking down those shots,” Ilwaco coach Bob Enos said.

The Fisherman added 15 more in the second to take a 40-18 lead at the half, then dropped in 20 points in the third before calling off the dogs in the fourth.

Jaden Turner led Ilwaco in scoring with 14 points. Kyle Morris was right behind him with 13 and Sam Glenn put together a well-rounded night with 12 points, nine rebounds and five steals on the night. Joey Fitzgerald provided a spark off the bench with six points, six boards and four assists for the Fishermen and Alex West was also in double digits with 10 points.

Ilwaco (6-0) stays perfect as they look ahead to a road matchup at Naselle on Wednesday.

