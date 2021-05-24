2B Boys Basketball: Fishermen fry Seagulls

ILWACO — The Ilwaco boys basketball team started out searing, and stayed ahead all game long in an 86-72 win over Raymond in Pacific 2B League action Saturday.

The Fishermen exploded for 34 points in the first quarter and put up 21 more in the second, going into halftime with a 55-21 lead.

Junior Jaden Turner ended the game with a team-high 26 points and came oh-so-close to a triple-double, finishing with nine rebounds and nine assists.

“I thought Jaden had a great all-around game,” Ilwaco coach Brady Turner said. “His rebounding and overall leadership has been huge for us.”

Under Turner on the scorecard, Sam Glenn had 19 points in the post, freshman Beckett Turner pitched in 15, and sophomore Alex West added 12.

The Fishermen slowed the pace down in the third quarter, but with Turner going to his bench in the fourth, Raymond was able to close the gap a fair bit before the final buzzer. Morgan Anderson went off for the Seagulls, filling up the cup for a game-high 38 points.

Ilwaco us set to make the trip to Forks on Tuesday for a showdown between the top two teams in the P2BL standings. Back on May 7, the Spartans beat the Fishermen in Ilwaco, 60-47.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.