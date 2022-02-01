2B Boys Basketball: Esary and Cox crack 20, Kalama downs Toutle Lake

KALAMA — The Toutle Lake boys basketball team gave Kalama all it could handle Monday, but the league-leading Chinooks defended their home court and lofty spot in the C2BL standings with a 75-65 win.

Jackson Esary led a balanced Kalama attack with 23 points, and brought down 11 rebounds for a double-double. Max Cox pitched in 20 points and added eight assists. Dylan Mills broke out for 19 points of his own, going 5 for 7 from beyond the arc, and Preston Armstrong racked up 11 points, eight boards, and three steals.

Zach Swanson’s 30 points for Toutle Lake led all scorers, and the Ducks also got a combined 22 points out of the Nicholson brothers and 11 more from Connor Cox.

The Chinooks burst out with a 26-point first quarter and led 45-35 at halftime, but the Ducks kept things steady in the second half for what ended up being Kalama’s closest league win outside its victory over second-place Napavine.

Kalama (13-1, 8-0 league) was due to host Rainier (Wash.) on Tuesday. Toutle Lake (10-6, 4-5 league) will get Tuesday off before wrapping up its regular season against Winlock.

