2B Boys Basketball: Ducks' well goes dry in third quarter in loss to Adna

TOUTLE — The doctor doesn’t have many cures for a two-point quarter, as the Toutle Lake boys basketball team found out the hard way in a 54-48 loss to Adna on Tuesday, watching a two-point halftime deficit turn into a 17-point hole after a rough third quarter.

“Man, we got in a funk offensively,” TL coach Eric Swanson said. “They did some good stuff offensively, we just didn’t answer them; we got in the funk and we got down.”

The Ducks gave it their best effort in the fourth quarter, rattling off a 10-0 run to cut it back to single digits, but the Pirates ran enough clock off on each of their late possessions to get it to the final buzzer.

“I’ll tell you, in the fourth quarter, we sucked it up and played tough,” Swanson said. “Unfortunately we were down so much by then that it was tough to come all the way back, but I was really proud of how we hung in and fought and played tough through the end.”

Toutle Lake’s main problem all night long was what Adna’s defense did to sophomore Zach Swanson. The Ducks’ leading scorer had to deal with a double-team just about every time he touched the ball inside the arc — and a fair few times outside it as well — and the Pirates held him to just seven points in the opening half.

Early on, Toutle Lake found the answer. After looking a bit shell-shocked right off the opening tip, the Ducks snapped into form and rattled off an 11-1 run, with Swanson turning into a facilitator. After the first quarter, Toutle Lake led narrowly, Swanson had more assists than field goals, and it was John Nicholson leading the Ducks in scoring.

Come the third quarter, Toutle Lake’s offensive possessions fell into a much similar pattern, but this time, the Ducks simply couldn’t buy themselves a basket. Every jumper, 3-pointer, and lay-in the home side put up clanked off iron, and much of the time, Adna’s defense took the ball away before Toutle Lake could even get a shot off.

Getting out in front of the Toutle Lake defense, Adna had the Ducks on their heels with drive after drive. The Pirates — who have a reputation as one of the better three-point shooting teams in the C2BL — only connected on three shots from behind the arc all game long, but got just about everything they wanted crashing to the rim in the third.

“They did it to us in Districts,” Eric Swanson said. “We just didn’t do a very good job of keeping it out of the paint. We talked about it, we worked on it, we just didn’t execute it very well. They’re tough because they’ve got five guys that can put it on the floor, and we knew that makes it tough, especially when they can hit the outside shot too.”

By the time Nicholson got the Ducks off their egg with a basket in the low post, the Pirates had stretched their lead to 14 points, and another brief run after it made it a 17-point game after a 17-2 quarter.

“We missed free throws, we missed some inside stuff too,” Swanson said. “We just couldn’t get it to go.”

Down big, the Ducks turned even more to Zach Swanson, and the sophomore began to hit his rhythm in the mid-range game with 12 points in the fourth quarter to finish with a game-high 19. He also led TL with nine rebounds.

But the result proved that Toutle Lake can’t get it done solely on its star sophomore’s shoulders every time.

“Once it went, it went,” Eric Swanson said. “Those other guys are capable, and they need to step up and knock some shots down when teams try to take (Zach) away. And in this league, every team’s got two, three really good offensive guys.”

John Nicholson finished with 11 points as the only other Duck in double-figures. Connor Cox had six points, good for third-best on the team, and five boards.

Toutle Lake (6-2) is scheduled to finish its week at home against Toledo on Thursday.

