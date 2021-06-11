2B Boys Basketball: Curl gives Wahkiakum last-second win in third-place game

And to nobody’s surprise, Souvenir drew up a play for Leitz in the ensuing timeout.

“It was drawn up to go in the corner for Logan (LaBerge) after getting it in to Jake,” Souvenir said. “Then (Brodie) Avalon was going to set a back screen for Jake. We figured they would double it, and I was going to call timeout.”

The Pirates did just that, putting four white jerseys on the left side of the court to take Leitz away. But just as Souvenir was about to get the referee’s attention, LaBerge saw Zakk Carlson standing wide open on the perimeter, with just one defender trying to contain him and Curl at the same time.

“I saw Logan’s eyes veer over there, and Dom looked confident,” Souvenir said.

The ball went in to Carlson, who landed with it before slinging an overhead pass to Curl. The sophomore took two dribbles to get into the lane, then put up a floater that banked home with just one second left on the clock.

Two timeouts of waiting later, and LaBerge came down with Adna’s prayer of a heave, and it was all over.

“That was cool,” Souvenir said. “That was fun for these guys.”