2B Boys Basketball: Curl gives Wahkiakum last-second win in third-place game

CENTRALIA — In the wild year of high school sports in Southwest Washington that has been 2021, it was fitting that the 2B basketball season ended dramatically. In the season that took so much flexibility and change to even get off in the first place, it’s fitting that it ended with improvisation.
And perhaps most fittingly of all in this basketball season that started six months later than usual, Dom Curl’s last-second shot to give the Wahkiakum boy’s basketball team a 61-60 win over Adna in the 2B District IV third-place game almost didn’t get to happen at all.
“Honestly, I was probably about half a second away from calling a timeout and going with something different,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said afterwards.
With the Mules down 60-59 with eight seconds left, every soul in the Northwest Sports Hub, from the Wahkiakum and Adna faithful to the Napavine and Kalama fans who’d made their way over after the District title game wrapped up, knew they wanted to get the ball to Jake Leitz. The senior had been their leading scorer all year long, and had willed them back with seven of their nine points to that juncture in the fourth quarter, despite having a rough shooting night up to that point.
When Wahkiakum got the ball back with 28 seconds left after Curl took a pivotal charge, Leitz had dribbled the clock down before making a set of moves and putting up a jumper from the free throw line; it missed, but after clanking off iron, the ball hit a Pirate on its way out of bounds, giving the Mules possession under the hoop with eight seconds on the clock.
And to nobody’s surprise, Souvenir drew up a play for Leitz in the ensuing timeout.
“It was drawn up to go in the corner for Logan (LaBerge) after getting it in to Jake,” Souvenir said. “Then (Brodie) Avalon was going to set a back screen for Jake. We figured they would double it, and I was going to call timeout.”
The Pirates did just that, putting four white jerseys on the left side of the court to take Leitz away. But just as Souvenir was about to get the referee’s attention, LaBerge saw Zakk Carlson standing wide open on the perimeter, with just one defender trying to contain him and Curl at the same time.
“I saw Logan’s eyes veer over there, and Dom looked confident,” Souvenir said.
The ball went in to Carlson, who landed with it before slinging an overhead pass to Curl. The sophomore took two dribbles to get into the lane, then put up a floater that banked home with just one second left on the clock.
Two timeouts of waiting later, and LaBerge came down with Adna’s prayer of a heave, and it was all over.
“That was cool,” Souvenir said. “That was fun for these guys.”
A day after the Mules had come up on the wrong side of the last run in their semifinal against Napavine, they cashed in at the end of their final game of the season, overcoming a five-point deficit after three quarters to come out winners one last time.
“As much as we would have liked to be over there, when you end and win a game like that, it’s a great experience,” Souvenir said, looking over at the court where Kalama had cut down the nets a handful of minutes earlier. “It was fun. I’m really proud of the guys.”
Avalon led the Mules with 17 points on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc. Leitz came in just behind him at 16.
As a team, Wahkiakum was 7-for-18 from three-point range in the first half, staying in a tight contest early with its shooting.
“If the threes are falling, we play with a little more energy and we play better defense,” Souvenir said. “Tonight, they did it on both ends.”
In the third quarter, Leitz started to find his rhythm to keep it close. Come the fourth, it came down to the defense. Wahkiakum went nearly two and a half minutes without a point to end the game before Curl’s dagger, but the defense kept the game at one point the whole way; Adna only made one field goal the entire fourth quarter, and scored its last point with three and a half minutes left on the clock.
“I thought that whole game, it was probably the best we’ve played from start to finish as a team, regardless of who scored how many points or who did what,” Souvenir said. “We really improved."