2B Boys Basketball: Cournyer leads Toledo to win over NWC

LACEY — Coming into the season, the main question for the Toledo boys basketball team is who on a young roster will step into the leading playmaker role for the Riverhawks. Monday evening, it took junior Jake Cournyer just a handful of minutes to make his own opening argument, leading Toledo to a dominant 75-33 win over Northwest Christian to open the season.

Cournyer lit the scoreboard up early, scoring the first 14 points of the game himself. He ended the first quarter with 16, and finished the game at 23 to lead all scorers, along with pulling down a team-high 10 rebounds.

“He came out on fire,” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said. “He’s been chomping at the bit, shooting everyday, playing all summer… it’s good for him.”

Meanwhile, the rest of the Riverhawks soon got going as well; Toledo led 29-7 at the end of the first quarter, broke 20 points again in the third, and held the Wolverines to single digits in all but one period.

Four Riverhawks finished in double figures on the night. Behind Cournyer, sophomore Kaven Winters got going in the second half, dropping nine points in the third quarter en route to a 14-point, five-rebound varsity debut.

“He was right on the edge last year and didn’t make it,” Fallon said. “I think he was pissed, and he did something about it. He put in a lot of time, he spent a lot of time in the gym.”

Down low, senior Carson Olmstead put in eight points of his own in the first quarter and finished on 12 for the game. His brother, junior Conner Olmstead, added 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Sophomore Rayder Stemkoski added seven points and five rebounds in the win.

Toledo (1-0) will host Castle Rock on Friday in its home-opener.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.