2B Boys Basketball: Avalon brothers power Wahkiakum past Forks

CATHLAMET — The new-look Wahkiakum boys basketball team passed its first test with flying colors Wednesday, blowing past Forks 65-31.

After graduating four starters, including C2BL co-MVP Jake Leitz, the Mules were led by their one returning starter — junior Brodie Avalon, who poured in 26 points and led his side with eight rebounds.

“He’s done a good job,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “Him and Dom (Curl) are kind of our team leaders right now, and that’s something that’s kind of in transition; we’re challenging them with this group, losing Jake last year, it’s going to be a little different.”

Meanwhile, his brother Braden Avalon — a freshman making his first career start — added 12 points, six steals, and five boards.

“Braden’s pretty athletic,” Souvenir said. “He definitely can create some havoc on the defensive end, and he pushes the ball really well. He can definitely generate some offense for us real quickly, and as the season develops, he’ll get better and better.”

Zakk Carlson put up seven points and led the Mules’ defense with eight steals. Jacob Johnson dished out 10 assists and scored five points, while Curl scored six.

The Mules held the Spartans in single-digits in each of the first three quarters, jumping out to a 32-12 lead at halftime and pushing it to 50-20 after three.

“From a first-game-of-the-season standpoint, it went well,” Souvenir said. “We got a lot of guys a lot of playing time, got a win. Definitely some things to work on, but definitely some things to be excited about as well.”

Wahkiakum (1-0) will hit the road south and play King’s Way Christian next Monday.

