2B Boys Basketball: Adna marks return with win over Winlock

ADNA — Back for its first action in three weeks after being shut down due to COVID-19 issues, Adna made its triumphant return at the expense of the Winlock boys basketball team in a 71-41 win for the Pirates on Friday.

Payton Sickles led Winlock with 14 points. Abraham Mohsin scored nine, Cole Fray-Parmantier had seven, and Joe Welch and Sam Howsden both added five.

The Pirates jumped out to a 21-14 lead after a quarter, then shut the Cardinals out for the entire second, growing their lead to 22 points at halftime. The Cardinals managed some offense in the third, but only for eight points, and Winlock fell behind by 30 heading into the fourth.

Winlock finishes the regular season at 3-9; the Cardinals will open the postseason portion of their slate at Wahkiakum on Monday.

