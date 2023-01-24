2B/2A High School Boys Basketball: Scofield scores 31, leads Winlock over Rochester

WINLOCK — Tired of being a punching bag the Cardinals got downright offensive Monday in a 71-63 non-league win over Rochester.

“We weren’t happy with the way we played in our last game and our guys responded well,” Winlock coach Cole Doughty said.

Playing the 2A Warriors, a full two classifications larger than Winlock, it was Chase Scofield who shouldered the bulk of the burden for the hosts. Scofield finished with a game-high 31 points and 17 rebounds and helped the Cardinal stake out a 36-28 lead at the half.

“(Scofield) has the potential to be that kind of player,” Winlock coach Cole Doughty said. “When he gets to the rim he’s tough, and he played aggressive tonight. It seemed like every time we needed a bucket or a clutch rebound he was the guy.”

The Cardinals led by 10 points entering the fourth quarter but had to endure a late charge from the Rochester bunch.

“After leading most of the game by about 8-12 points, Rochester battled back and at one point made it a two-point game in the fourth quarter,” Doughty said. “Our guys executed well down the stretch (and) closed out the game well.”

Payton Sickles added 23 points for Winlock and Carter Svenson scored eight points. Landon Cline added five points with eight assists in the win.

“When Chase and Payton can get us going offensively, then it opens it up for everyone else,” Doughty said. “They both had the hot hand tonight and credit to the rest of our guys for finding ways to keep feeding them.”

After dropping four straight league contests Winlock has now won twice in its last three tries. The Cardinals (6-9, 1-9) was set to host No. 2 ranked Napavine on Tuesday before playing at Toledo in the Battle of the Cowlitz on Friday at 7:15 p.m.