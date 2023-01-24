 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
2B/2A Prep Boys Basketball

2B/2A High School Boys Basketball: Scofield scores 31, leads Winlock over Rochester

  • 0
Winlock stock basketball

A basketball rests on the score table in Winlock prior to a game.

WINLOCK — Tired of being a punching bag the Cardinals got downright offensive Monday in a 71-63 non-league win over Rochester.

“We weren’t happy with the way we played in our last game and our guys responded well,” Winlock coach Cole Doughty said.

Playing the 2A Warriors, a full two classifications larger than Winlock, it was Chase Scofield who shouldered the bulk of the burden for the hosts. Scofield finished with a game-high 31 points and 17 rebounds and helped the Cardinal stake out a 36-28 lead at the half.

“(Scofield) has the potential to be that kind of player,” Winlock coach Cole Doughty said. “When he gets to the rim he’s tough, and he played aggressive tonight. It seemed like every time we needed a bucket or a clutch rebound he was the guy.”

The Cardinals led by 10 points entering the fourth quarter but had to endure a late charge from the Rochester bunch.

People are also reading…

“After leading most of the game by about 8-12 points, Rochester battled back and at one point made it a two-point game in the fourth quarter,” Doughty said. “Our guys executed well down the stretch (and) closed out the game well.”

Payton Sickles added 23 points for Winlock and Carter Svenson scored eight points. Landon Cline added five points with eight assists in the win.

“When Chase and Payton can get us going offensively, then it opens it up for everyone else,” Doughty said. “They both had the hot hand tonight and credit to the rest of our guys for finding ways to keep feeding them.”

After dropping four straight league contests Winlock has now won twice in its last three tries. The Cardinals (6-9, 1-9) was set to host No. 2 ranked Napavine on Tuesday before playing at Toledo in the Battle of the Cowlitz on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Box Score

At Winlock

CARDINALS 71, WARRIORS 63

Rochester 11 17 14 21 — 63

Winlock 17 19 16 19 — 71

ROC (63) — Rotter 8, Rodriguez 4, O’Conner 16, Clouse 7, Robbins 6, Payne 11, Rodela 2, Rodgriguez 4, J. O’Conner 5.

WIN (71) — Scofield 31, Cline 5, Svenson 8, Sickles 23, Ruiz 4.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Associated Press High School Boys Basketball Polls

Associated Press High School Boys Basketball Polls

Mark Morris stays at No. 5, R.A. Long falls to No. 9 and Wahkiakum keeps hanging out in the top-10 of the latest rankings for boys basketball teams in Washington as voted on by members of the Associated Press.

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News