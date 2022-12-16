2B/1B High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Toutle Lake gets right, throttles Onalaska

TOUTLE — The Toutle Lake boys got back on the right side of things Thursday with a decisive 77-29 victory over Onalaska in Central 2B League action.

The Ducks have been mired in a slow start largely due to their strength of schedule out of the gate so the home game against the Loggers was a coming out party, of sorts, and marked their first league win of the season.

Zach Swanson scored a game-high 26 points and handed out eight assists in the win. Jacob Nicholson added eight points and eight rebounds for the Ducks while Connor Cox dropped in 11 points.

“I felt like we made some steps defensively in the last week or so. It was nice to get out and get a lead early,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said.

Toutle Lake grabbed a 24-5 advantage after the first quarter and never considered giving it back. By halftime the hosts led 44-17 and the home team scoring didn’t slow down at all until the fourth quarter.

The Ducks have been looking for more scoring options and against Onalaska ten players in blue and white made their way into the scoring column. Noah Younker posted eight points, Hunter Lundquist added seven, Dylan Fraidenburg scored five and Jakob Grabenhorst added five.

“Everybody that went on the floor scored, so that was nice,” coach Swanson said.

The Loggers only cracked double digits in the second quarter when they scored 12 points. Aside from that comparative outburst, Onalaska’s next best offensive quarter was the third when it scored eight points.

“I really felt like we went to work in practice and we’re starting to get the idea of what we need to do on the defensive end,” coach Swanson said. “We’re just gonna continue to work defensively.”

Toutle Lake (2-4, 1-3) will host Seton Catholic on Monday at 7 p.m.

Carlson, defense keep Mules undefeated in league

CATHLAMET — The Mules keep rolling.

One night after picking up a comfortable victory on the road in Kalama, Wahkiakum returned to its home floor where its defense continued to provide plenty of scoring opportunities in transition en route to a 59-47 win over Rainier (WA) on Thursday to remain undefeated in Central 2B League play.

Zakk Carlson led Wahkiakum with 19 points and Kyler Sause poured in 17 points to go with seven rebounds. Senior Dominic Curl helped control the glass for the Mules as he pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds to go with his six points.

Brodie Avalon returned from suspension for the Mules with 13 points.

"I thought in the first three quarters our defense did a really good job on their players,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “We went to a 1-3-1 defense and got some steals, some run outs and some easy buckets. Probably the biggest thing was contesting their shots, limiting them to one shot. Anytime we can hold a team to 28 points in the first three quarters, we’re going to be pretty happy with that.”

Wahkiakum had a strong second quarter which increased a 12-8 first-quarter lead to 33-17 at the half. The varied defensive looks the Mules threw at the Mountaineers gave the visitors fits all night.

It’s been a new look the Mules have added over the last two games.

“I’ve challenged them on playing man-to-man defense, but in reality if we’re really going to end up playing with some of the solid teams at the end of the year, we need to have that flexibility of putting in a new wrinkle here and there,” Souvenir said.

Wahkiakum’s junior point guard Jacob Johnson had four points and six assists.

On the other end, Jake Meldrum and senior guard Ian Sprouffske each had 11 points to lead the Rainier offense which finished with four players in double figures. Jimmy Meldrum and freshman Josh Meldrum scored 10 points apiece for the Mountaineers.

Wahkiakum (5-1, 4-0 league) is off for winter break before heading out of town to Mount Vernon Christian for a non-league invite where it will play Oakville on Dec. 28.

Kalama thumped by MWP

MORTON — Last season the Chinooks and T-Wolves were fit to be tied, facing off against one another again and again throughout the season including during the District championship game and then again at the state tournament. This season, after graduating most of its firepower, it’s safe to say Kalama has already seen enough of Morton-White Pass following a 91-39 thumping in East Lewis County, Thursday.

The T-Wolves appear to be the cream of the crop in the Central 2B League this time around and it didn't take the Chinooks long to find out why. MWP’s beast in the post, Josh Salguero, led all scorers with 19 points and Hunter Hazen added 18 points for the hosts. Former Toledo standout jake Cournyer, now in orange and green, dropped in 16 points of his own and Tony Belgiorno added 10 points for the T-Wolves.

“MWP is the real deal,” Kalama coach West Armstrong said. “We played hard but just can’t put the ball in the hoop.”

Kaden Stariha led the Chinooks with 11 points and seven rebounds. Ethan Brightbill added eight points and Gavin McBride came away with five points, six rebounds, three steals and four assists.

Still, the T-Wolves proved to be too talented for the ‘Nooks to contain this time around.

“When they get the D rebound they really execute their break well and just too much for us to handle,” Armstrong noted. “I am still proud of my guys for their grit.”

Kalama (0-5, 0-3) will play at Riverside Christian on Tuesday.

Riverhawks keep it interesting with Napavine

TOLEDO — The Riverhawks put a scare into Napavine, Thursday, but couldn’t make the visitors pay in a 59-47 Central 2B League loss.

“I’m definitely proud of the effort,” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said. “The crowd said it was fun to watch.”

After falling behind 16-10 in the first quarter Toledo spent the rest of the night trying to play catch up. The trouble was that the gap kept widening slowly but surely. By halftime the Tigers led 35-17, and then a 14-10 advantage in the third quarter gave the visitors all the cushion they would need for the home stretch.

Rogan Stanley led the Riverhawks with 13 points, five rebounds and three steals while Kaven Winters added 12 points with five rebounds and three assists. Cooper Fallon chipped in 10 points, along with six rebounds and four blocks and Conner Olmstead scored nine points with six rebounds and three blocks.

“I only had five guys in the scoring column tonight, basically my five starters,” Fallon said. “We’re scoring okay. We’re not blowing the nets off. We’re just giving up too many on defense.”

Twenty turnovers for Toledo and 20 offensive rebounds for the Tigers were enough to keep the hosts from succeeding in their comeback attempt. Napavine only coughed the ball up a dozen times and was led in scoring by James Grose who scored a game-high 27 points.

“Those 50/50 balls, they got a lot more of them than we did,” coach Fallon said. “Grose is tough. He had 18 at halftime and he hit a couple of shots right in front of our defender.”

Trevin Gale was the only other Toledo player to score, notching three points, but it was his defense that stood out to his coach.

“Trevin Gale played defense on Stanley all night and had a pick late in the game,” coach Fallon said. “He was just solid.”

Toledo (4-5, 1-3) will play at Naselle on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Winlock crushed by Adna firepower

ADNA — Winlock was unable to keep the prolific offensive weapons of Adna at bay in a 83-34 Central 2B League rout on Thursday. A pair of Adna reserves, Asher Guerrero and Tristan Percival, led the Pirates in scoring with 15 points apiece in the win.

Adna built upon a 38-20 halftime lead with a 23-point third quarter before emptying the bench in the fourth quarter while leading by more than 30 points.

“Adna has a lot of weapons offensively and it is difficult to take them all away without leaving someone open. When they start hitting shots they can score in a hurry,” Winlock coach Cole Doughty said. “They are well coached and a good team. We didn’t shoot particularly well tonight and need to do a better job of moving the ball. Offensively we have to be better at eliminating the long stretches without scoring. This is a tough league and we have a lot of work to do.”

Carter Svenson had eight points for Winlock while senior guard Payton Sickles scored eight and Chase Scofield chipped in six.

Seth Meister added 13 points and Eli Smith had 12 to close out the Pirates’ scorers in double figures.

Winlock (2-4, 0-4 league) hosts Mary M. Knight in a non-league game Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Comets crash and burn at Columbia Adventist

BATTLE GROUND — Naselle went toe-to-toe with Columbia Adventist, Thursday, but couldn’t get over on the Kodiaks in a 54-46 loss in 1B Columbia Valley League play.

“We fell behind but battled back to take a six point lead in the third quarter but then our offense went cold,” Naselle coach Bill Olsen said.

Indeed, Columbia Adventist posted a 19-13 advantage in the first quarter but the Comets entered the fourth quarter trailing just 40-38 before the iron turned unkind. Naselle shot just 13 of 42 from two point range and made only four of 18 long range attempts.

Levi Carlten led the Kodiaks with 23 points to help the hosts maintain their hold on the game.

“Levi Carlton had a heck of a game,” Olsen said. “He was relentless in the key where he had a game-high 23 points.”

Jacob Lindstrom led Naselle with 13 points and Jack Strange added 12.

“Jacob Lindstrom was outstanding tonight, and Jack Strange was solid at both ends before breaking his nose with four minutes left in the fourth,” Olsen said.

Naselle (2-3, 2-2) will host Toledo at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

TIP-INS

- Three Rivers Christian dropped a home game to Willapa Valley by a score of 68-23.

- Clatskanie lost a road game at Amity by a score of 58-27.

Scores and stats were not provided to The Daily News for these games.