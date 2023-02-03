TOUTLE — The Fighting Ducks ran into a Kalama team playing with nothing to lose Thursday and had to check itself before rolling to a 69-46 win in both team’s Central 2B League finale.

“Kalama played inspired. They hung right with us through the first quarter and then we kind of settled down and started defending and made some shots,” TL coach Eric Swanson said.

Toutle Lake’s Zach Swanson scored 23 points to lead all scorers and Connor Cox added 17 in the win. The Ducks led by just seven points after eight minutes but pumped in 21 points in the second quarter to lead 39-21 at the half.

Noah Younker added 13 points for the Ducks and Jacob Nicholson scored nine.

“I thought Noah Younker did a good job off the bench for us…. Shot the ball well and played good defense,” coach Swanson said.

Jaxon Truesdell led the Chinooks with 15 points and Kaden Stariha added 11.

Kalama finished its season without a playoff berth after bringing home a third place trophy from the state tournament last season.

With the win Toutle Lake (13-7, 9-4) finished in a tie with Wahkiakum for fourth place in the C2BL. The Ducks took the fourth seed via coin flip and will play Forks on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Rochester for the first round of the 2B District IV boys basketball tournament.

Turner leads Ilwaco past North Beach

OCEAN SHORES — Ilwaco rebounded from a senior night drubbing at the hands of Pacific 2B League-leading Chief Leschi with a resounding 74-33 win over North Beach, Thursday to wrap up its regular season.

“We moved the ball around and got everyone involved as we had 21 assists to five turnovers,” Ilwaco coach Eric McMillan. “We kept our press on for most of the first half to build up our lead while getting some guys some meaningful minutes relatively early.

Beckett Turner finished with 24 points on eight three-pointers to carry Ilwaco to its 10th league win of the season.

“Between the second and third quarter Alex West, Kyle Morris and Beckett Turner made eight of our 11 three-pointers for the game,” McMillan added.

Ilwaco finished in second place to Chief Leschi which earned it a bye in the first round of the 2B District IV Tournament which gets underway on Saturday. Turner also had seven rebounds and two steals.

Ilwaco’s defense held the Hyaks to nine first-half points. With the offense having its way, the Fishermen opened up a 40-9 halftime advantage. Alex West had 19 points and seven assists while Kyle Morris dropped in 15 points and pulled down seven rebounds to aid the Ilwaco attack.

“Sam Needham did an excellent job distributing from the high post position against North Beach’s 2-3 zone,” McMillan said. “We’re glad to end the regular season on a good note and we are excited for the challenges that the district tournament will present.”

Offensive struggles doom Toledo against Mounties

RAINIER, Wash. — Despite holding Rainier to 44 points, Toledo was unable to claim a victory in its final game of the regular season Thursday night which would have awarded the team a sixth-place finish in the Central 2B League.

Instead, Toledo struggled from the field against the Mountaineers in a 44-30 loss. The loss left Toledo (10-10, 5-8 league) in seventh place in the league standings and the C2BL’s No. 7 seed for the district tournament which commences Saturday.

Though the Riverhawks started slowly, the team played strong defense against the Mountaineers in the first half en route to an 18-15 halftime lead. Toledo coach Grady Fallon believed his team’s fortunes on the offensive end would change and that as long as it maintained the success on the defensive end, Toledo would prevail.

Sadly for Toledo, that wasn’t the case.

“We held the lead at the half and I thought we could play better. We went in there thinking, ‘Let’s regroup, the shots will fall.’ But nope,” Fallon said. “We tried to really focus on winning the rebounds, but we didn’t do that either.”

Toledo managed just 12 points in the second half, scoring six in both the third and fourth quarters while Rainier put up 20 in the third quarter alone to surge in front. Contributing to the Riverhawks’ offensive issues were their 18 turnovers.

“I think that’s the lowest amount of points we’ve allowed this season,” noted Fallon. “We played some zone (defense), tried to mix it up on (Rainier). I thought we did a good job. We just have to turn it up on the offensive end.”

Jake Meldrum led Rainier with 12 points and his brother Josh Meldrum added 11. Jared Sprouffske scored eight of his nine points in the decisive third quarter as the Mountaineers went on a 20-6 run and took control of the game.

Rogan Stanley finished with 12 points and Kaven Winters had 10 to pace the Toledo offense.

Toledo won’t have much time to lick its wounds. The team has to prepare for its opening round of the District IV tournament on Saturday in Rochester where it will play Wahkiakum at 5:30 p.m.

Though coach Fallon and his squad were hoping to finish sixth in the standings, he noted his team has played close games with every Central 2B League foe save for a blowout against Morton-White Pass.

“We’ve hung with everybody this year,” Fallon said. “We’re going to have to obviously play better offensively... Our first goal was to make it. We did that. Now we just have to go play.”

Naselle dominates Three Rivers Christian

NASELLE — Jack Strange and Jacob Pakenen led five double-digit Naselle scorers with 16 points in the Comets 92-23 rout of Three Rivers Christian, Thursday night.

Pakenen finished with a team-high 11 rebounds to complete his double-double. He was 8-for-10 from the field and Strange finished 8-for-9 from the field in the 1B Columbia Valley League contest.

Naselle held Three Rivers Christian scoreless in the first quarter, opening a 23-0 lead which grew to 51-6 at halftime behind the play of Strange, Pakenen and Jacob Lindstrom who finished with 15 points.

Senior Kolten Lindstrom played only briefly in the second half before Naselle coach Bill Olsen went to his bench with the Comets up more than 40 points. Kolten Lindstrom finished with 11 points and was honored with the game ball postgame after finishing the regular season with 1,236 career points.

“Balanced scoring was key,” Olsen said. “Clay Bergeson and Jacob Pakenen were our standouts tonight.”

Bergeson scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds while Royce Hoff pulled down 10 rebounds and delivered four assists for Naselle.

Walker Poyner led the Eagles with nine points in the loss.

Naselle will host Wishkah Valley of the Coastal 1B League on Monday in the 1B District IV opener.