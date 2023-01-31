2B/1B High School Boys Basketball Roundup: Swanson’s 29 carries Toutle Lake over Onalaska

ONALASKA — The Fighting Ducks have done their part to make the final week of the regular season one that’s full of intrigue around the assorted timberlands and pastures of the Central 2B League. On Tuesday the boys from Toutle took out Onalaska 73-71 in order to ensure the most dramatic scenarios for later in the week.

Zach Swanson scored a game-high 29 points for the Ducks as they raced ahead of the hosts from the outset. After giving back two points in the second quarter Toutle Lake still held a 31-24 edge at the half.

A 23 point third quarter provided even more separation and the Ducks kept the pressure on all the way down the home stretch with a 19-11 profit in the fourth. That offensive effort included eight different Toutle Lake players in the scoring column.

“They’ve come a long way with getting multiple guys scoring instead of just one or two guys,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said. “That’s what it’s going to have to be.”

Connor Cox scored 15 points for Toutle Lake and Jacob Nicholson added 10. Kale Kimball finished with eight points for the winners.

The victory leaves the Ducks (12-7, 8-4) tied with Adna for fourth place in the C2BL. Adna will play Napavine on Thursday, while Toutle Lake will host Kalama at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, Wahkiakum holds the third spot in league and will wrap up its regular season against Morton-White Pass. A Wahkiakum loss in that contest would open up the door for a tie for third place in the final standings.

Chinooks fall to No. 3 MWP

KALAMA — Morton-White Pass utilized a balanced scoring effort in a decisive 69-28 win over Kalama, Tuesday night.

The Central 2B League matchup pitted the top team in the league in MWP (15-2, 11-1 league) against the league’s lowest in Kalama, which entered the game still searching for its first league victory of the season.

The game didn’t stay close for long as the Timberwolves opened up a 20-8 lead after the first quarter en route to a 36-15 lead at the intermission. Morton-White Pass controlled the game with its defense while distributing the ball well offensively. It had six players with at least five points in the first half.

The Chinooks worked hard on the defensive end but couldn’t get much going on the offensive end which made things difficult all along the way.

“I am proud of how we battled against a very good basketball team,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said. “I felt defensively we played really well, but we struggled on the offensive end."

Senior guard Jake Cournyer led the Timberwolves with 13 points. Hunter Holmes finished with 12 points, Judah Kelly had 10 and the trio of Tony Belgiorno, Josh Salguero and Jace Peters chipped in nine points apiece.

"We turned the ball over way too much and couldn’t knock down shots and you can’t do that against Morton-White Pass. That leads to easy buckets,” Armstrong said.

Jaxxon Truesdell led Kalama with 13 points in the loss. Drew Schlangen led the Chinooks with nine rebounds and Gavin McBride added five points and six rebounds.

Kalama (2-17, 0-12) concludes its season at Toutle Lake on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Grose, Napavine pull away from Toledo

NAPAVINE — James Grose finished with 22 points leading Napavine as it pulled away late to defeat Toledo 71-55 in a Central 2B League tilt, Tuesday.

Toledo cut the Tigers’ lead to eight points late in the fourth quarter but could not draw any closer against a Napavine (16-3, 11-1 league) squad that entered the day tied atop the Central standings with Morton-White Pass.

“We could never really crack that (barrier),” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said. “We cut (the lead) to eight with about three minutes to go in the game and then the wheels fell off. It’s right at the turning point where if you make a three and get a stop, you’re within five with a chance to cut it to one possession.”

Unfortunately for Toledo, it turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions and Napavine pulled away to win its sixth straight win and 11th in league play. During the win Grose became Napavine's single season scoring leader after cracking the 500 point threshold.

“We’ve just got to do a better job of taking care of the basketball,” lamented Fallon. “We didn’t take advantage of a mismatch in the post. They were guard heavy and we turned it over a few times trying to force it in there.”

Napavine scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from Toledo late. Jarin Prather scored 16 points for the Tigers and Karsen Denault added 10 to support Grose’s record-setting effort.

Toledo was within one point at 13-12 in the first quarter before watching Napavine go on an 11-1 run keyed by three triples including one as time expired to build a 24-13 lead.

The Riverhawks were led by junior Kaven Winters who finished with 16 points and four assists in the loss. Conner Olmstead scored 12 points and Rogan Stanley had 10 points and five rebounds.

Toledo (10-9, 5-7) plays its final league game of the regular season at Rainier (WA) on Thursday in a contest that will decide sixth place and seeding for the district tournament, which begins on Saturday.

Meister’s 24 leads Adna past Winlock

WINLOCK — A two point first quarter put Winlock in an early hole that it was unable to climb out of in a 59-32 loss to Adna, Tuesday.

Adna (15-5, 8-4 league) jumped out to a 19-2 lead after eight minutes of play with Seth Meister and Braeden Salme leading the Pirates’ offensive attack. Meister finished with a team-high 24 points and Salme added 14.

Winlock struggled to get its offense on track against the tough Adna defense. The Cardinals trailed 37-10 at halftime.

“I thought we defended fairly well, but offensively we just couldn’t get anything going,” Winlock coach Cole Doughty said. “Adna defended really well and capitalized on a lot of our turnovers for points. They are a good team and played hard tonight.”

Chase Scofield scored 12 points and sophomore Lincoln Ruiz added 10 points as Winlock fell for the fourth consecutive game.

Winlock (6-13, 1-12) wraps up its season on Wednesday with a non-league clash against North River at home at 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday Scores

- Naselle lost a league game at Pe Ell by a score of 50-47. The Comets will host Three Rivers Christian on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

- Three Rivers Christian lost a league game at home by a score of 64-37. The Eagles will play at Naselle on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.