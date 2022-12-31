2B/1B High School Boys Basketball: Carlson lifts Wahkiakum over Mossyrock for Mt. Vernon title

MOUNT VERNON – Wahkiakum continued its hot start to the season by adding a championship from the Mount Vernon Christian Holiday Hoop Tournament to its ledger with a 60-42 win over Mossyrock in the final on Friday.

Zakk Carlson led the Mules’ offense with 21 points including four three-pointers. Senior center Titan Niemela and Kyler Sause each added nine points in the win, while Dominic Curl had eight in the win over their former C2BL foes.

Wahkiakum took care of business against a previously unbeaten Mossyrock squad. The Vikings got nine points from a trio of seniors in Keegan Kolb, Matt Cooper and Cooper Young, but it wasn't enough to get by the Mules.

Wahkiakum went on a 14-4 run over the second quarter to turn a three-point first-quarter lead into a double-digit advantage at 28-15 by halftime.

Carlson scored 12 points in the second half, while Sause and Avalon each added five as the Mules pulled away.

Wahkiakum (8-1, 4-0 league) will put its five-game winning streak on the line against a Morton-White Pass squad that will be looking to erase the bitterness of its first loss of the season. The two Central 2B League contenders face off on Thursday in Morton at 7 p.m.

TIP-IN

Toutle Lake dropped Royal 55-35 at the Yakima SunDome Shootout on Friday. Stats were not provided to The Daily News.