2B/1B Boys Basketball roundup: Toledo lets depth shine in win over Taholah

TOLEDO — When the Toledo boys basketball team welcomed 1B Taholah to Cheese Town, the Chitwhins were already playing a level up. But with their lower-classification guests also playing without two starters on short-notice, things were only going to go one way, and they did in a 74-35 win for the Riverhawks.

“I was trying to figure out how to get my guys ready for our tough league but still play with class and not beat somebody the wrong way,” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said. “I told my guys I was proud of them for that. They passed up lots of shots, they made extra passes, they got their teammates involved.”

Just about every Toledo player got involved from the get-go; eight Riverhawks combined to score 25 points in the first quarter, with nobody putting up more than four. All 10 players suited up eventually did find the bottom of the basket at least once.

Christian Malunat, a sophomore swing player from the JV team, led the Riverhawks with 14 points. Fellow sophomore Rayder Stemkoski, normally the first or second player off the Toledo bench, came in just behind him at 12. Carson Gould and Mason Miller both added nine, and Conner Olmstead scored eight to go along with a team-leading eight rebounds.

As a group, the Riverhawks tallied 26 assists, led by Gould’s eight.

“That pretty much shows how we were being unselfish,” Fallon said.

After bursting out for their big first quarter, the Riverhawks put the clamps on the Chitwhins in the second, holding their visitors to just two points to lead 35-14 at halftime. From there the lead only grew, to 27 after the third quarter and 39 at the final buzzer.

Toledo (7-1) will get another matchup with a 1B opponent Saturday when it hosts Naselle.

Kalama shuts down Onalaska in Esary’s return

KALAMA — The first matchup on the hardwood between Kalama and Onalaska went much the same way as the two schools’ meetings on the gridiron this past fall, and the result was a 67-24 blowout win for the Chinooks in a non-league matchup..

As it turns out, having the reigning 2B District IV Player of the Year on the floor can help a team, and after having to sit out the first games of the season with the shoulder injury suffered in the football state semifinal win over the Loggers, Jackson Esary made his season debut with a 20-point, 10-rebound performance to lead Kalama to its first win of the season.

“Having a roster of 10 guys, and also having Jackson back were huge in how we looked and played,” acting head coach Jon Schroeder said. “He really brings a ‘sureness’ to the floor.”

Kaden Stariha, Keaton Fisher, and Jack Doerty all put up 11 points to make it four Chinooks in double figures.

Preston Armstrong brought down 10 rebounds, while Fisher had nine.

On defense, Kalama shut Onalaska down to single digits in all four quarters. The Loggers managed just nine points in the first half — five in the first quarter and four in the second — while the Chinooks worked out a 37-9 lead at the break, and Onalaska’s offense only managed slightly more in the second.

"We pressured the ball pretty well, and got in the passing lanes, which created a number of deflections and steals for run outs," Schroeder said.

Kalama (1-2) will host Stevenson on Saturday.

Mountaineers climb past Cardinals

WINLOCK — The Winlock boys basketball team is still looking for its first win of the season, following a 78-41 loss to Rainier (Wash.) on Thursday.

The Mountaineers scored 24 points in both the first and third quarters, while holding the Cardinals to 11 or fewer in all four to build their lead early and consistently.

Nolan Swofford led Winlock with 17 points but was the only Cardinal to finish in double-figures. Chase Scofield and Cole Fray-Parmantier both put up nine, and Scofield had team-best nine rebounds.

Winlock (0-7) will host Napavine on Saturday.

Naselle downs CAA, stays perfect

NASELLE — The Naselle boys basketball team held down Columbia Adventist early, then pulled away in the second half to win by 20 in a cross-classification matchup Thursday, 56-38.

The Comets were thrifty the whole way through, coming away with 22 steals on the night. Jason Harman tallied half of those himself in a nine-point, 11-steal, four-assist, five-rebound performance that filled just about every box of the statsheet.

Kolten Lindstrom led all scorers with 24 points. Trent Stephens put up 13 points and led Naselle with nine rebounds, finishing just shy of the double-double.

Naselle held CAA to single-digits in the first and third quarters to take a lead and stretch it out, despite getting outscored in the second and played close in the fourth.

Naselle (5-0) will head to Toledo on Saturday for another 1B/2B matchup.

