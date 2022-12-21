2B/1B Boys Basketball: Naselle goes cold in loss to Dayton-Waitsburg

DAYTON — The Comets let the cold vacuum of space, or Dayton to be more precise, get the best of them Tuesday in a 55-31 non-league loss.

Naselle broke double digits in just one quarter and connected on only 11 of 40 shots from the field, including a 3 of 11 mark from long range. Still, the Comets managed to take a 23-20 lead into the locker room at halftime thanks to a 17 point second quarter.

Only three Comets put the ball through the cylinder in the loss to the Wolfpack with Jack Strange’s 14 points leading the way. Kolten Lindstrom added 13 points and Jacob Lindstrom chipped in four.

The Wolfpack got hot in the second half, scoring 18 points in the third and 17 points in the fourth to put the game away. Spencer Hansen led Dayton-Waitsburg with a game-high 21 points.

Naselle (2-6, 2-3) will host Willapa Valley on Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.